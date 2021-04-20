Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Gallagher, 271 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend

- Patrick McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan

- Nancy Heaney, Kildare and Stranorlar

- Margaret McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Frances Williams, Killygordon

- Gladys Tracey, England

- Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart and Dublin

The death has taken place at her residence of Margaret Gallagher, 271 Skeog Cottages, Bridgend.



Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 22 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.



Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly for family with a limit of 10 people permitted.



Margaret's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Society of St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Patrick McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan.

The tragic death has taken place as the result of a road traffic accident on Saturday, April 17 2021 of Patrick McGinley, Chapel View, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, April 22 in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan and can be viewed live on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Kilmacrennan.Parish.Co.Donegal

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only, please.

Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin), Leixlip, Kildare and Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Nancy (Anne) Heaney (née McMenamin), Leixlip, Kildare and late of Stranorlar.



Predeceased by her five brothers Seamus, Seoirse, Sean, Aidan and Eugene, deeply regretted by her much loved husband John, son Brian and his partner Orlean and adored grandson James.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family and siblings Con, Eileen, Ethna, Pauric, Paul and Eamon and their spouses and partners, her godmother Rosita and her godchildren Aidan and Kelley, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Nancy.

Nancy's funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link: http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Nancy's Funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Margaret McLaughlin, The Thistle, Clonbeg, Buncrana and formerly of Glasgow

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret McLaughlin, The Thistle, Clonbeg, Buncrana and formerly of Glasgow, Scotland.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Wake is strictly private on the wishes of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and interment will be private to family only with a maximum of ten people permitted.

Frances Williams, née Quinn, 28 Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frances Williams, née Quinn, 28 Railway Road, Killygordon.

Much-loved mother of Timothy. cherished sister of Rose Irwin, Frank, Eileen McConnell, Anne Carr, Margaret McCarron and the late Sean.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, partner Patrick, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads Facebook page+-

at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Gladys Tracey, Litchfield, England

The death has taken place in Litchfield, England of Gladys Tracey, wife of the late Peter Tracey, Letterkenny.



All enquiries to Jim McGlynn, Funeral Director.



Raveica Leeney, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart, Donegal and Dublin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny General Hospital of Raveica Leeney, née Patraucean, Toragh, Glen, Carrigart.

Deeply missed by husband Mark, son Michael and a wide circle of family in Ireland and Romania, friends and neighbours.

Raveica’s remains will be received at the Romanian Orthodox Centrul Misionar Church, Drimnagh Castle, Long Mile Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 Eircode D12 V025 at 6pm on Tuesday to repose overnight.

Funeral service there on Wednesday at 11am and can be viewed on the Romanian Orthodox Church Youtube Channel ‘Paraclisul Centrului Misionar’ by following the link http://romanianorthodox.ie/.

Interment afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Dublin Road, Shankill, Co. Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the family home, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

