Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, May 6, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Eunan Porter, Dublin and formerly of 228 St Eunan’s Terrace Raphoe

The death has occurred of Eunan Porter, Stewart’s Care, Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of 228 St Eunan’s Terrace Raphoe.

Funeral will arrive at Eunan’s family home in St Eunan’s Terrace Raphoe on Friday, May 7 at 10.45am followed by Funeral Procession to St Eunan’s Church Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, house funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Stewart’s Care, Palmerstown C/O Kelly’s Funeral Director, Oakfield, Raphoe

John McConnellogue, Dromore Lower, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John McConnellogue, Dromore Lower, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, May 7 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 25 people only.

Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if Desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director, Glencar, Letterkenny

Jamsie Melly, Toome, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred at his home of Jamsie Melly, Toome, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Friday, May 7 at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Páid Carty, Seaview West, West End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Páid Carty. Peacefully on May 4, surrounded by his loving family at Sligo University Hospital, (non-Covid related).

Treasured son of Margaret and Aiden, directors of Carty Group, much loved brother of Iarla, Mairead and Aiden Junior and very special nephew of Eileen Carty Sunnyside, Garrison Co Fermanagh.

Páid will be forever loved and missed by his sorrowing parents, his loving sister Mairead, his dear brothers Iarla and Aiden Junior, his loving aunts, uncles, nephews Jack and Oisin, sister-in-law Mary, cousins and his wide circle of neighbours and friends. Due to the present restrictions the funeral is private.

Funeral cortége will leave the family home at 11.30am on Friday, May 7, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran followed by burial in St Ninnidh's cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the parish webcam MCN media, Magheneparish.ie. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to Down Syndrome Donegal. Enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison Co Fermanagh (078) 999 13005 or (028) 686 58 405.

Liam Lynch, Galdonagh, Upper Manorcunningham

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch Galdonagh, Upper Manorcunningham.

Beloved father of Lisa Marie (Dublin), Ciara (Belfast) and Heidi Cuffe (Kerry) and loving son of Paddy and Hannah Lynch (Galdonagh).

Deeply regretted by his brothers Martin (Galdonagh) and Michael (Trentagh) and his sisters Maggie Sweeney (Garryharry, Letterkenny) and Patricia (Belfast). Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Teresa and Aisling and brother-in-law Johnny Sweeney, his nephews and nieces, extended family members, neighbours and his many many friends.

Funeral leaving the family home at 10.30am on Thursday morning, May 6, going to St Columba's Church, Drumoghill, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The ICU Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral are private to family members only with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday, May 7 in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

