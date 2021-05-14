Donegal GAA club mourning the loss of another club stalwart

Just week's after Naomh Conaill said a final goodbye to clubman and renowned photographer Michael Jack O'Donnell, the Glenties club in again in mourning.

A club spokesperson said: "Sadly, another club legend has passed away, our former president Phil, ‘Phildy’ Gallagher.

"Phil was an ever present at club and county matches.

"Naomh Conaill was his club and his pride and joy. He loved being President and was a proud man when the Dr Maguire came to the parish, along with any other trophy."

As well as being a former club president, Mr Gallagher also served Naomh Conaill as assistant secretary and assistant treasurer. He was a committed club volunteer and was made an honorary member of the club.

A former postman, Mr Gallagher was highly regarded and much-loved in the wider Glenties area.

The Naomh Conaill spokesperson said: "His infectious laugh and great sense of humour lifted your spirits anytime you met him and he will be sorely missed around the community. He done his job with a smile everyday.

"His seat at the steps of the clubhouse will be empty now, but his smile and laugh will be an ever present in our minds.

"We pass our deepest condolences to his wife Nora, daughters Margaret, Ann, Noreen, Mary T, Kathleen, Breda and Carol; sons Terence, Parick and Philip; grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law and all his family and friends.

"There will be a book of condolences at the bridge today.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Requiem Mass will take place in St Connell's Church at 1pm on Sunday, after which Mr Gallagher will be laid to rest in the local cemetery.