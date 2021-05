Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, May 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The sudden death has taken place at his late residence of Charlie Gallagher, Upper Dundoan Downings and Letterkenny. In line with Charlie's wishes his wake and cremation are to be private to family and close friends. His remains will arrive to the church of St. John the Baptist Carrigart on Sunday evening for service at 7pm. Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan on Monday, May 17.

Nonnie Sweeney, née Laughlin, Ballymaleel PO, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nonnie Sweeney, née Laughlin, Ballymaleel PO, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, May 17 at 10.30am going to St. Mary Church, Ramelton for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only, please.



May Friel (née McMonagle), 335, Grahamsland, Castlefin

The death has occurred of May Friel (née McMonagle), 335, Grahamsland, Castlefin.



Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Linda and Enda and mother-in-law of Frank and Nuala, loving grandmother of Lee, Brandon, Aodhan and Aoife.



Funeral leaving her home on Monday, May 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11am.



Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.



Due to current Government and HSE restrictions the house is strictly private and the Church is limited to 50.



The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish of Urney and Castlefin Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Conal Melly, 'St Catherine's,' Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Conal Melly, 'St Catherine's,' Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Dareena and Arlene, grandchildren Leah, Adam, Barry, Gemma and Aimee, sons-in-law Sean and Manus. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at 11am with burial afterwards in the local graveyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Funeral mass will be live streamed on MCN Media | CCTV, Sound & Live Streaming Specialists, Northern Ireland. Mass and burial will be strictly limited to 50 mourners.

Georgina Morrow, The Haugh, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Georgina Morrow, The Haugh, Donegal Town. Funeral Service in Christ Church Lough Eske at 2.30pm Sunday followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please. In accordance with Government guidelines, the Funeral Service is restricted to a maximum of 50 people.

Josie Noonan (née McDonald) 'Dunroman,' Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry

The death has taken place of Josie Noonan (née McDonald) “Dunroman”, Old Cartron Hill, Sligo and formerly of Annagry peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children Sean, Moira and Joseph, her adored grandchildren Ruadhán, Damhán, Eolann and Rossa, great-grandchildren Aoibhín, Dáire and Ríon, son-in-law Ciaran Mac Fadden, niece Moira, nephew Martin, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday May 17 in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 12noon.

Burial will follow in Rosses Point Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs.html

In keeping with current Government guidelines family home, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family and limited to 50 persons at Church and Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Mary Boyle, Drumkeen



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Boyle, Drumkeen..

Her remains are reposing at her late home in Drumkeen. Removal from there on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.fb.me/rvh.northwest

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Phil Gallagher, Buncrubog, Glenties



The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Phil Gallagher, Buncrubog, Glenties.

He is predeceased by his daughter Patricia. Sadly missed by his lovely wife Nora; sons Terence, Patrick and Philip; daughters Margaret, Ann, Noreen, Mary T, Kathleen, Breda and Carol; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Sunday in St Connell's Church, Glenties with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Family flowers only please donations in-lieu if desired to Medical Rehab Letterkenny c/o any family member or James McGuinness, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties.

Eddie Kane, Birmingham and formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefin

The sudden death has taken place in Birmingham of Eddie Kane, formerly of Grahamsland, Castlefin.

Cremation taking place in Birmingham, with his ashes being brought home at a later date.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday at 11am.

