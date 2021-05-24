Sadness in Donegal at death of much-loved former nurse

There is much sadness in Donegal at the death of former nurse Peggy Cleary, Main St, Mountcharles.

Mrs Cleary passed away peacefully at her home on Monday. She was much loved as a nurse, as an active member of the community and for her advocacy work for people with intellectual disabilities in south Donegal. She and her late husband Seamus were instrumental in improving services available to people with intellectual disabilities. Indeed, the Cleary Centre is called after Seamus Cleary.

Mrs Cleary remained very active following her retirement and could often be seen enjoying a round of golf at Murvagh.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and especially by her beloved family.

Mrs Cleary is predeceased by her husband Seamus and brothers John, Steve and Seamus. She will be sadly missed by her Theresa, son Rory, brother Joe, sisters Marlene (Gallagher) and Patsy (Mc Callig), son-in-law Raymond Nolan, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence in Main Street Mountcharles, with the wake private to family due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mrs Cleary will be laid to rest in Mountcharles on Wednesday following 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Sacred Heart Church Facebook page