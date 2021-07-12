Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, July 12, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

Nuala Dunne, Limerick and Ballyshannon

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

Mary Gallaher, Gortahork

Tom Gallagher, Ballyshannon

Martha McElhinney, Moville

Colm Coll, St Johnston

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

Bridgeen Deale, née Sharkey, Dublin and Meenbanad

Kathleen Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough.

Proprietor of the Log Cabin Bar, Derryfad.

Her remains her are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday July 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Jack & Jill Foundation C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Nuala Dunne Limerick and Ballyshannon

Nuala Dunne, née McGowan, Lacka, Doon, County Limerick and formerly of Ballyshannon passed away peacefully at her home on July 11.

She is predeceased by her sister Maureen O’Donoghue and brother Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Marie, Yvonne and Ann, brother Liam (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law Phyllis and Mary McGowan, grandchildren Cormac, Eoin, Laura, Emma, Fiona, Róisín and Eimear, sons-in-law William, Mark and Ger, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 4pm for family, friends and neighbours. Funeral cortége leaving her residence on Tuesday morning at 11am to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines regarding Covid-19. A maximum of fifty people in the Church.

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

The sudden death has occurred of Joseph Sheerin, Creeve, Rathmullan, July 10. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Mamie. Deeply regretted by his fiancée Angela, aunt Phylis, cousin Margaret, extended family and friends.

In accordance with guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 14 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph's Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan. Family flowers only.

Mary Gallagher, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband James, daughter Brid and great granddaughters Aoife and Eilish. Survived by her sons Patsy and Willie, daughters Maureen and Eileen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday July 13 for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary tonight in Christ the King Church at 7pm and tomorrow evening after Mass.

The rosary and funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Christ-the-King- Gortahork.

Due to current guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family members, only.

Tom Gallagher, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has occurred at home of Tom Gallagher, 3 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, his daughters Geraldine, Christine, Deirdre, Marian and Lorraine, his sons Thomas and Seamus, his fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Lovingly missed by his sisters Helen and Mary, his daughter-in-law and sons in-law, his nieces and nephews and all his extended family and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House private to family only. Remains going to St Patrick's church Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Renal Unit, Temple street children's Hospital. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

In accordance with current guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family only with maximum of fifty people permitted.

Martha McElhinney, Moville

The death has taken place of Martha McElhinney, Cooley, Moville.

Reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in St Pius X church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com.

Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu to the Nazareth House, Fahan, Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Due to current guidelines, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Colm Coll, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Colm Coll, 210 Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Removal from there on Sunday evening at 5pm going via 210 Ard Baithin, St Johnston to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston to repose overnight

In accordance current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends with maximum of fifty people permitted.

Funeral Mass is on Monday in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dick Hanlon, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Dick Hanlon, Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Friday, July 9 at 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House strictly private to family and close friends only, please.

Bridgeen Deale, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad

The death has occurred of Bridgeen Deale (née Sharkey), Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Meenbanad.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Gascoigne House Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by her loving children, Kenneth, Rachel and Hilary, brother John, daughter-in-law Aoife, sons-in-law Martin and Kristofor, grandchildren, Edgar, Nicholas, Martin, Kate, Samuel, Matthew and Alexander, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, the funeral may be attended by 50 family members only.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 12 at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, you may view the Funeral Mass on this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.