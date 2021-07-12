Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 12, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Laura Connolly,101 Croaghan Heights, Lifford

Mary Theresa Haughey, Ranakilla, Teelin

Kathleen Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

Nuala Dunne, Limerick and Ballyshannon

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

Mary Gallaher, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Laura Connolly,101 Croaghan Heights, Lifford. Laura was the cherished daughter of Rosemary and Jimmy, much-loved partner of Joe, dearly beloved mother of Jamie, loving sister of James and greatly loved by both close and extended family.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, July 15 at 10am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents, partner, son, brother, granny and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only, please. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

Mary Theresa Haughey, Ranakilla, Teelin

The sudden death has occurred of Mary Theresa Haughey, Ranakilla, Teelin.

Her remains will repose at the family home at Ranakilla, Teelin, from 7pm this evening, Monday.

Removal on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Carrick, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

House private for family and friends, only. In accordance with current guidelines the funeral is private for family only please with a maximum of fifty people being admitted.

Enquiries, call Tony Byrne Funeral Director on 074 97 39246.

Kathleen Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Kathleen Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough.

Proprietor of the Log Cabin Bar, Derryfad.

Her remains her are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday July 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Jack & Jill Foundation C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Nuala Dunne Limerick and Ballyshannon

Nuala Dunne, née McGowan, Lacka, Doon, County Limerick and formerly of Ballyshannon passed away peacefully at her home on July 11.

She is predeceased by her sister Maureen O’Donoghue and brother Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Marie, Yvonne and Ann, brother Liam (Ballyshannon), sisters-in-law Phyllis and Mary McGowan, grandchildren Cormac, Eoin, Laura, Emma, Fiona, Róisín and Eimear, sons-in-law William, Mark and Ger, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 4pm for family, friends and neighbours. Funeral cortége leaving her residence on Tuesday morning at 11am to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines regarding Covid-19. A maximum of fifty people in the Church.

Joseph Sheerin, Rathmullan

The sudden death has occurred of Joseph Sheerin, Creeve, Rathmullan, July 10. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Mamie. Deeply regretted by his fiancée Angela, aunt Phylis, cousin Margaret, extended family and friends.

In accordance with guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Wednesday July 14 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Joseph's Church Rathmullan on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan. Family flowers only.

Mary Gallagher, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Predeceased by her husband James, daughter Brid and great granddaughters Aoife and Eilish. Survived by her sons Patsy and Willie, daughters Maureen and Eileen, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday July 13 for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary tonight in Christ the King Church at 7pm and tomorrow evening after Mass.

The rosary and funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Christ-the-King- Gortahork.

Due to current guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family members, only.

