Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Bríd Diver, née Greene, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg

The death has occurred of Bríd Diver, née Greene, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie. Sadly missed by her daughters Sally and Theresa, sons; Patrick, Eamonn, Eugene and Cathal, sister Geraldine, brother Danny, in-laws, grandchildren and extended family & friends.

Private Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Wednesday to her late residence. Rosary at the house on both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to current restrictions, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Lila Molloy, née Maguire; Kilclooney, Portnoo, and formerly of Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Lila Molloy, née Maguire; Kilclooney, Portnoo, and formerly of Donegal Town.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Old Abbey Cemetery, Donegal Town at approximately 1.15pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore Island and Kent

The death has occurred in Folkestone, Kent of Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be transferred to Arranmore on the 5.30pm ferry on Wednesday, July 21, and his remains will repose at St. Crones Church, Arranmore overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 22 at 11am in St. Crones Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNLI, c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE & Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director.

Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Cloghan and Glenfin

The death has occurred of Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Tomsallagh, Ferns, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford and Cloghan.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Karen and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held for Grace on Thursday. House private.

Charles Stewart, Flat Roof, Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Charles Stewart, Flat Roof, Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in St John’s Church, Ballymore on Wednesday, July 21 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only, please. A maximum of 50 people is permitted.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to COPD Association C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Nellie Carson, Drean, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Lifford hospital of Nellie Carson, Drean, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her son Gordon Carson's home at Glenmaquinn, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, July 21 at 1.30pm for 2 o'clock funeral service at Raymochy Parish Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Hospital patients comfort fund care of Terence McClintock, funeral director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Martin Burke, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh and formerly of Galway City

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Martin Burke, Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh and formerly of Galway City.

His remains are reposing at his late residence at Mullaghderg.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday July 21 at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Annie Campbell, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward and formerly of the County Lane, Dungloe

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Annie Campbell, Cloughwally, Leitirmacaward and formerly of the County Lane, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Cloughwally.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 21 at 11am in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery traveling via the Diamond road.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Marcus Patton of Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Marcus Patton, Crouch End, London and formerly Creevy, Ballyshannon. Peacefully on June 26.

He was predeceased by his brothers Willie, Pat, Michael, Vincent, Benny and Charlie. He is deeply mourned by his son Kevin and daughter Marie, son-in-law Adam and grandchildren Lilly and Finn and siblings Oliver, Dan and Larry. Marcus will be very much missed by family and friends alike.

His funeral cortége will travel via the Cloughbolie and Creevy, Ballyshannon at 10.15am on Wednesday, July 21, proceeding to at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live at: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10 o’clock with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

Daniel Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, Co Westmeath and formerly Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Mulholland, Thomastown, Killucan, County Westmeath and formerly of Ard McCarron, Ballybofey, July 12 unexpectedly at his residence.

Pre-deceased by his brother Raymond, sadly missed by his sons Daniel and Mark, his daughter Alison, brother Joe (Dublin), sisters Celine (Cheltenham) and Liz (London), son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, brothers-in-law Bernard and Chris, sister-in-law Annie, grandchildren Conor, John, Masen, Myah and Jordan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Daniel’s funeral Mass will take place next Tuesday, July 20 at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment of ashes in Drumboe cemetery.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar



