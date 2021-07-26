Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, July 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Hardy, née Grant, Castlequarter, Inch Island and formerly Grove Cottages, Muff.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday, July 28 at 10am going to Sacred Heart Church, Muff, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family and close friends with a limit of 50 people permitted.

Anne's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv muff

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Anthony Henry Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Anthony Henry Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe.

Anthony passed away on July 8 surrounded by his loving family at Royal Free Hospital, London. He is sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, daughters Tracey and Roseanne, sons Anthony and Damien, daughters-in-law Georgina and Kate, sons-in-law Brendan and Mirek, grandchildren Frankie, Rosa, Finn, Henry, Anna, Sophia, Emilia, Albie and Teddy, brothers Paddy and Neilly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends in London and Ireland.

Anthony’s Funeral Mass will be in St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, St John's Villas, London N19 3EE on Thursday, July 29, at 12pm followed by burial in Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, East Finchley.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.colourstone.co.uk/screen1.html

Cathal James, 5 West Hill, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Cathal James, 5 West Hill, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, Letterkenny for viewing from 7pm-9pm this evening, Monday and on Tuesday.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Francie Lafferty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Francie Lafferty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey.

Beloved husband of Valerie and much loved father to Susan, Michael, Vincent, Gary, Anna, Teresa, Rita, Linda, Rosaleen, Cristina, Bernadette, Kevin, Gerry, Steven and the late John.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday, July 28 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of fifty people permitted.

Ann Golden, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Ann Golden (née Mullaney), Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Predeceased by her husband Jim Golden, her brothers Peter and Francie Mullaney.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Paul and Conrad, daughters in law, Che and Therese. Much loved by her grandchildren, India, Maya, Ellie and Layla Rose.

Always remembered by her sister Maisie, brother Martin and sister in law Catriona. Her nieces, nephews and extended family.

Ann will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday evening from 8pm. Her removal will take place at 10.20am on Thursday for 11am Funeral Mass at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and close friends please. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church on the morning of the funeral, bearing in mind social distancing.

Ann's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

