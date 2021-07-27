Man who died tragically in fatal road collision in Meath was a native of Donegal

The man who lost his life in a recent road traffic collision in Meath was a native of Ardara.

Patrick Mooney who was in his sixties had been living in Bailieborough, County Cavan but was originally from Brackey, Ardara. His death has led to much shock and sadness amongst his extended family and friends in Donegal and Cavan.

His wake and funeral will be held in Ardara, with details still to be confirmed.

Gardaí in Nobber, Co Meath are investigating the single vehicle collision that occurred in the townland of Mandistown, Drumconrath, Navan on Sunday at approximately 6.40pm.

Mr Mooney was the sole occupant of the car which collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were removed from Our Lady's Hospital, Navan for a post mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Mandistown on Sunday evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.