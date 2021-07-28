Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Funeral arrangements for Donegal man who died in Meath crash

There is much sadness in the community

flowers candle vigil

Requiem Mass will be held in Ardara followed by cremation in Cavan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Patrick Mooney, the Donegal man who sadly lost his life in a road traffic collision in Meath.

Mr Mooney who was in his sixties, died in the single vehicle collision in Meath on Sunday. He had been living in Bailieborough, County Cavan but was originally from Brackey, Ardara. His extended family and friends in Donegal and Cavan are shocked and saddened by the tragic death. 

His remains are reposing at the family home in Brackey, Ardara. 

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.40am going to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 12.00pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live by clicking here. 

This will be followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.00pm.

Mass and cremation are strictly limited to 50 people as per current Covid-19 restrictions. Likewise, the wake is restricted to family members and close friends. 

Burial of Mr Mooney’s ashes will take place in Ardara at a later date.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie