Funeral arrangements for Donegal man who died in Meath crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Patrick Mooney, the Donegal man who sadly lost his life in a road traffic collision in Meath.

Mr Mooney who was in his sixties, died in the single vehicle collision in Meath on Sunday. He had been living in Bailieborough, County Cavan but was originally from Brackey, Ardara. His extended family and friends in Donegal and Cavan are shocked and saddened by the tragic death.

His remains are reposing at the family home in Brackey, Ardara.

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.40am going to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 12.00pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live by clicking here.

This will be followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.00pm.

Mass and cremation are strictly limited to 50 people as per current Covid-19 restrictions. Likewise, the wake is restricted to family members and close friends.

Burial of Mr Mooney’s ashes will take place in Ardara at a later date.