Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 8, 2021

Edith Browne, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town, and formerly of the Atlantic Guest House, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Edith Browne, Drumcliffe, Donegal Town, and formerly of the Atlantic Guest House, Main Street, Donegal Town.

Predeceased by her husband, Victor.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church at 1pm on Tuesday followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Funeral service can be viewed on http://facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

House strictly private please. In accordance with Government guidelines, Funeral is restricted to 50 people.

Mary Webb (née Coyle) Essex, England and formerly of Maghermagourgan, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Mary Webb (née Coyle) Essex, England and formerly of Maghermagourgan, Carrigart.

Mary’s Funeral will take place in Essex at a later date.

Liam McGrath, 122 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam McGrath, 122 Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.

He is preceded by his wife, Brid.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, Kieran and Liam, daughters Deirdre, Yvonne and Bridgeen; son-in-laws Martin, Hugh and Hughie, daughter-in-law Catherine; grandchildren Caoimhe, Danica, Kelvin, Kevin, Conor, Orla, Ciara, Stacey and Cian, also by his sister Mamie Dorrian of Wolfe Tone Place, Letterkenny.

Liam's remains will repose at his late residence. Funeral from there at 10.30am on Tuesday going to St. Eunan's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, which can be viewed online by using the link: www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Fidelma McKenna (née Hannon), East Port, Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at her residence of Fidelma McKenna, née Hannon, late of The Brook Bar, East Port, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Ballyogan, Culleens, County Sligo.

Predeceased by her late husband John and son, Michael Lawrence. Fidelma will be greatly missed by her son; Patrick (wife, Mary), daughters; Ann (husband, Mick Mullins, Ballina), Bernie (husband, Donal Kelly) and son; Peter (wife, Charlotte) and all of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother Gus (Dublin) and her sister Bernadette (Ballyshannon), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and very dear neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Due to the death J+B McKenna Insurance Brokers, Ballyshannon will be closed until Thursday, August 12.

John McHugh, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of John McHugh, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Conal’s Church, Doochary with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private please with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Eamon Dunphy, 17 Millfield Heights, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Eamon Dunphy, 17 Millfield Heights, Buncrana, originally from Dublin.

Eamon's remains will be reposing at his late residence from 5pm this evening (Sunday).

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with bBurial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery which can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/cockhill

Rosary prayers on Sunday at 5.30pm via church webcam.

Due to government guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends to a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Michael Gallagher, Carrickboy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael Gallagher, Carrickboy, Ballyshannon.

Cherished husband of the late Maureen, and predeceased by his daughter Anne. Adored father of Clare, Sarah, Marie and Kate, Devoted brother to May Timothy and beloved grandad, great-grandad, uncle, brother in-law and much loved friends and neighbours to many.

Reposing at his daughter, Clare Harte's, residence in Rathmore from 3pm to 8pm today Sunday and Monday with Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, August 10 in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Irish Cancer Society or North West Hospice

In accordance with the H.S.E and the government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), Binbane, Inver

The death has occurred peacefully in Corby, England of Mary Theresa McGroarty (née McCabe), formerly of Binbane, Inver.

She will be sadly missed by her family, extended family, nephews and nieces and all her friends both in Corby and Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

