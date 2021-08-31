Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Funeral arrangements for Donegal man who died on Arranmore at the weekend

The man was a popular and well-liked member of his community

The man who died on Arranmore on Sunday is to be laid to rest in his native Bruckless

The death of a Bruckless man who was visiting Arranmore at the time has been met with much shock and sadness in a number of communities in Donegal.

Martin McMenamin of Springfield Park, Dunkineely, and formerly of Bruckless was found unconscious on a beach on Arranmore on Sunday morning. Sadly, he died a short time later, having been airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

Gardaí have launched an investigation, though it is understood foul play is not suspected and the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

The island’s lifeboat was requested to bring paramedics from the mainland at 9.15am on Sunday to treat a casualty, a spokeswoman for Arranmore RNLI said. 

Gardaí said a post mortem examination would be conducted, and the results would  determine the course of the investigation.

Mr McMenamin was a well-known and popular member of the community in Dunkineely and his native Bruckless. A keen soccer fan and player, he lined out for a number of clubs in the south of the county over the years, including Dunkineely Celtic, Inver (now Eany Celtic) and Donegal Town FC.

Chairperson of Donegal Town FC Raymond Jordan said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to send condolences to Martin’s family. He was a very good footballer and a really nice fellow.” 

Predeceased by his father Ralph and mother Rose, his brothers Paul, Anthony and his sister Kathleen, Mr McMenamin will be sadly missed by Bridie, Ralph, Stephen, Rosemary, Brendan, Teresa, Jennifer, his daughter Katie-Rose and all of his extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass takes place on Wednesday in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, wake and funeral will be private to family and friends only, with a maximum of 50 people permitted into the church. Mass can be viewed on the Facebook Page Bruckless Church St Joseph and St Conal.

