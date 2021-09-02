Sadness at death of Donegal father, grandfather, former businessman and esteemed footballer

There has been much sadness at the death of Edward O’Donnell who previously ran O’Donnell’s Bakery and was a highly regarded GAA player and supporter.

Mr O’Donnell of Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon and formerly of Ardara died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Friday. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his wife Sue; daughter Martina and sons Charlie and Eamonn; their respective partners Paul, Sharon and Donna; his grandchildren Casey, Sophie, Jonathon, Aodhbha and Saoirse; his sister Rosemary and brothers Tommy and Francis; and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

Well-known for operating O’Donnell’s Bakery in Ballyshannon along with his brothers Tommy and Jimmy (who passed away earlier this year), Mr O’Donnell was in his youth, a keen footballer for Ardara GAA.

In a tribute on the Ard an Ratha CLG Facebook page, a club spokesperson said: “It was with great sadness that we learned this evening of the death of Edward O'Donnell of Ballyshannon and formerly of Front Street.

“Edward first came to prominence on the schoolboy teams of the early 1960s, and was soon being earmarked as a star of the future.

“He had made it on the Club Senior team as a 17-year-old in 1964 and played a key role at midfield on the 1965 Minor Championship winning team, his performances leading to selection on the County Minor team at midfield that year.

“He featured on the St Pat’s Senior team (Ardara/Killybegs/Kilcar) in 1966 and was a member of the 1967 Junior Championship winning panel, injury preventing him from featuring in the final.

“Indeed, it was a serious injury sustained in a McNelis cup final around that time that curtailed his career afterwards, and it eventually forced him to give up the game in his prime.

“He was honored by the Club with the Charlie Bennett Hall of Fame Award in 2017, an award that he cherished dearly, with his late brother Jimmy, also receiving it the same year. Edward will be remembered as a hugely talented player, and an outstanding midfielder who had a unique style of catching the ball above those around him.”

Following his move to Ballyshannon, Mr O’Donnell became involved in Aodh Ruadh.

A spokesperson said: “His commitment to the GAA meant he was an obvious man to call upon when Aodh Ruadh set up the first Bord na nÓg committee in the county. A great man to do the quiet, behind the scenes work, his capacious car always had a big load any time Aodh Ruadh youngsters headed off to away games.”

Former Aodh Ruadh and county player Pauric McShea said: “I remember vividly his wonderful work ethic and his tireless efforts to put O’Donnell’s Bakery on the industrial map along with his brothers Jimmy and Tommy, and the unstinting generosity with which he worked, not merely for himself and the company but for the business community as a whole. “A native of Ardara, Edward was a most accomplished footballer ,and a fine golfer, and I had the pleasure of enjoying his company over many years when a game of poker became a way of life every Friday night.”

Guards of honour at Mass of the Resurrection in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Sunday reflected the esteem in which Mr O’Donnell was held.

He was laid to rest afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Mr O’Donnell can be made to Sligo Acute Centre, Sligo University Hospital ℅ Donal Breslin at Breslin's Funeral Home.