Death of mother of four from Donegal shocks and saddens communities in Donegal and Dublin

There is much shock and sadness in communities in Donegal and Dublin at the untimely death of mother of four, Sharon Devine (née Prendergast).

Ms Devine is predeceased by her husband Tom Devine who passed away at Beaumont Hospital in December. They leave behind four young children, Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin.

A native of Sheil Avenue, Bundoran, Ms Devine’s remains were cremated in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan following Requiem Mass at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Monday.

She had been living in Donaghmede, Dublin at the time of her death on September 1.

Very Rev Canon Ramon Munster welcomed mourners present in church and online, including family members; representatives of the Central Bank and An Garda Síochana who formed Guards of Honour outside; and Ms Devine’s many friends in Bundoran and Dublin. He also acknowledged those who respectfully lined the road from Sheil Avenue to the church.

The children were not present at the service.

Canon Munster said: “Our thoughts are with them.”

A number of items representing aspects of Ms Devine’s life sat on a funeral table at the altar.

“The first three gifts represent Sharon as a devoted mother,” said Canon Munster.

They included pictures drawn by her children of special memories they had of their mother; a teddy bear gifted to Ms Devine by her children; and a copy of Wuthering Heights which she bought for the children during a visit to Bronte country.

Other items included her favourite mug representing her love for a cup of tea; a paintbrush symbolising her love of art, interior design and the efforts Ms Devine made to create a beautiful home for her family. There was also a bottle of Chanel perfume.

Canon Munster said: “She didn’t spend too much money on herself but there were a few luxuries that she did treat herself to every now and again and she recently fondly remembered the Christmas when her beloved husband Tom proudly presented her with that Chanel.”

In his homily, Canon Munster recalled Ms Devine’s life. He said she was born in Bundoran in 1974, and went to school in St Macartan’s Primary School followed by Ard Louis, and later, the Mercy Convent in Ballyshannon.

“As she grew up here she had this interest in accountancy,” he said.

The young Sharon Prendergast gained her early work experience in local businesses. She later went to work as the authorisation manager with the Central Bank in Dublin. She was there for over 20 years and it was there that she met her late husband Tom, and made many friends.

Canon Munster told mourners that Sharon and Tom Devine had been blessed with their four beautiful children. Sadly, Mr Devine passed away in December.

The priest assured mourners that the prayers and support of the parish and the community were with the family as they navigated the difficult weeks and months ahead.

Predeceased by her father Tom Prendergast and husband Tom Devine, Ms Devine will be greatly missed by her mother Helena; her children Allison, Daniel, Catherine and Roisin; sisters Jennifer and Elizabeth; brothers Patrick, Alan and Kenny; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.