Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Padraig Walshe, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway

- Mary Logue, née Martin, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town

- Danny Ferguson

- Con Doherty, Stranorlar

- Ian Chamber, Burtonport and formerly of Derry

- William Corscadden, Convoy

- Margaret Mulhern, Gweedore

- Nellie Sheridan, Ramelton

- Louise McDaid née Costello, Letterkenny

- Dan Mc Crudden, Ballybofey

Padraig Walshe, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway

The death has occurred of Padraig Walshe, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway.

Padraig passed away peacefully on September 13 in the wonderful care of the staff at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving partner Geraldine, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway for family and close friends on Thursday, September 16 from 12 noon with Removal at 1.30pm to Christ the King Church, Salthill to arrive for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Private cremation to follow. All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice.

Livestream link for Mass: http://www.salthillparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Mary Logue, née Martin, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Logue, née Martin, Ballyboyle, Donegal Town.

Wife of John Logue, formerly of Letterhillue, Cloghan.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Leaving there on Wednesday, September 15 at 6.20pm going to St Agatha’s Church, Clar to repose overnight for 7pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House strictly private to family and close friends, only.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing a facemask and handshaking.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stagathas-clar-donegal.

Family flowers only. Donations of desired to the Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Danny Ferguson

The death has taken place in Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home of Danny Ferguson.

Remains reposing at his brother Sean's residence in Dunree.

Leaving there at 10.30am on Thursday, September 15 for funeral Mass at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu to Beech Hill Manor Nursing Home c/o any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government Guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family and close friends only, please.

Con Doherty, 35 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Con Doherty, 35 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Thursday morning, September 16 at 10.20am via Stranorlar, Millbrae and Dreenan for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

Ian Chamber, Roisin Acres, Burtonport and formerly of Derry

The sudden death has occurred in Limerick of Ian Chamber, Roisin Acres, Burtonport and formerly of Derry.

Service in the family home on Wednesday September 15 at 1pm with removal at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery at 2pm. House strictly private.

Family flowers only please.

William Corscadden, Convoy



The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Corscadden, Woodbrook, Glassley, Convoy.

Beloved father of Mildred, Coral, Rachael, Andrina and Joanne and beloved grandfather of seven grandchildren.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral service on Wednesday, September 15 in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family and close friends only with a limit of 50 people in the church.

Funeral service will be streamed live on the Craig’s Media Facebook Page: www.fb.me/rvhnorthwest.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Ninian’s Parish Church care of Gibson’s Funeral Directors Convoy.

Margaret Mulhern, Gaoth Dobhair

The peaceful death has taken place of Margaret Mulhern of Curransport, Gaoth Dobhair.

Predeceased by her husband Neil and daughter Grace Ann. Survived by her son James, son in law Neil, grandchildren Kieran and Oisín, sister Rose and brother Mickey and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 15 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Facebook page. Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Nellie Sheridan, Ramelton

The peaceful death has taken place of Nellie Sheridan, Aughawoney, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at the residence of her daughter, Donna and Brian Devine, Kilpheak, Newmills, Letterkenny.

The house is private to family and close friends only please.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Rathmullan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook page.

Louise McDaid, née Costello, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place on Sunday, September 12 at Letterkenny University Hospital of Louise McDaid (née Costello), 10 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny.

Louise’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 15 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny, via Upper Ard O'Donnell, for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Dan McCrudden, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Dan McCrudden, 1 Cois Na Finne, Ballybofey.

Beloved son of the late Daniel and Isobelle, much-loved father of Daniel, cherished brother of Sean, Maureen, Annie, Paddy, Willie, Jim, Declan, Derek, and the late Colm.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday, September 15 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and friends only.



If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.