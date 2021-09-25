Covid patient who was convinced by anti-vaccination campaigners to leave LUH has sadly died

There is much sadness at the death of a Dungloe man who died after becoming ill with Covid-19.

Joe McCarron, 75, of Diamond, Dungloe, died in Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday. A video showing him leaving the hospital earlier this month having being urged to do so by anti-vaccination protestors went viral. Doctors are seen appealing to him to stay in the hospital.

Mr McCarron returned to hospital on Thursday, two days after he left. He was suffering from severe breathing difficulties and was put on a ventilator.

Sadly, he passed away on Friday.

Mr McCarron's wife described the action of those who urged her husband to leave the hospital as 'reckless.'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "If you get it [Covid-19], you should treat it as very serious.

“Certainly, it is outrageous that anyone would, in an ill-informed way, be advising people to leave hospital. It endangers that person’s health.”

Mr McCarron will be laid to rest in Maghery Cemetery on Sunday following Requiem Mass in St Crona's Church at 12 noon.

Due to Covid-19, the house is private.