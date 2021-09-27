Sadness at death of district court judge who sat for many years in Donegal

Tributes have been paid to Judge Denis McLoughlin who sat for a time in County Donegal and was a regular visitor to the county.

Judge McLoughlin passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday last.

Speaking at Monday’s sitting of Donegal District Court, solicitor Eunan Gallagher said: “The late Judge Denis McLoughlin sat throughout this county for a number of years. He made a great mark on the court practitioners and the court service.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of his passing.

“We express our sympathies to his wife and family.”

This was echoed by Inspector David Durkin who spoke on behalf of An Garda Síochana.

“He was a true gentleman,” said Inspector Durkin. “This is a great loss to the court service.”

The inspector expressed sympathy to Judge Deirdre Gearty and her court colleagues, and in particular, to the family of the late Judge McLoughlin.

Court clerk Connell Melly added his condolences.

“On behalf of the court staff and in particular Joe O’Grady, we were all very fond of Judge McLoughlin as a sitting judge and as a travelling judge.

“To hear about his death was a shock to us all.”

Fire Officer Conor McShane added his sympathies on behalf of the fire service.

“We were very shocked to hear of his death,” said Mr McShane.

Judge Gearty said that Judge McLoughlin’s death had deeply shocked and saddened the close-knit circle of district court judges.

“We are all still shell shocked about the whole thing,” she said.

“We all work very closely together.

“I would have done a lot of work in Denis’s area as a practitioner and as a judge.”

Judge Gearty said she had spoken to her late colleague as recently as Wednesday, and had been expecting to join him for a conference this Friday.

“It is hard to believe that one of our number is just gone like that,” she said.

“It is the nature of our work that we can’t take days off to attend funerals. All we can do is try to keep the show on the road.”

Judge Gearty said she would pass on all the kind words expressed at the court to her late colleague’s family.

She added: “When I was travelling to Donegal he would often say, ‘Deirdre, if you want me to swap, let me know.’

“His heart was still in Donegal.”

Judge McLoughlin of The Paddocks, Bog Road, Tinure, County Louth and formerly of Anneville Crescent, Drogheda died peacefully at his home on Thursday,.

He is predeceased by his parents Dinny and Peggy. He will be sadly missed by his wife Marie and sons Seán, Adam and Ross; brother Eric and a wide circle of family and friends.

He will be laid to rest in Mullary Cemetery, County Louth on Monday afternoon, following 2pm Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda. Mass will be livestreamed on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie