Sadness at death of much-loved family man well known for his infectious smile and good nature

A man of truth, a man of love, a man of faith.

That is how Rev Francis Ferry recalled the late Seamus McGinty of Selacis, Letterbarrow at his Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone.

Rev Ferry said the big crowd that had gathered outside for the Mass which took place on September 19 was testament to the love for Mr McGinty.

“Seamus was a man dearly loved by everyone,” said Rev Ferry. “He was a man who loved God and a man who loved others.”

The priest offered condolences to Mr McGinty’s wife Mary, daughters Emma and Karen, son Danny, sister Kathleen, brothers Patsy, Martin and Cathal, and his extended family.

“He also had three grandchildren who he loved dearly,” said Rev Ferry.

Mass was concelebrated by Fr Seamus Dagens who was a neighbour of the deceased.

“It is hard to believe for many today I know, that we are at the funeral Mass of Seamus McGinty,” Rev Ferry told mourners.

“A relatively short life, a relatively young man, a dear loss to his family and a dear, dear loss to the community.

“Seamus was very much a family man, a community man and always there to help and to help out. He was a man for others as such and that is why it is such a loss.

“It is only fitting to sympathise with everyone today, with one and all. Everyone who met Seamus felt like they met a good friend. We all feel like we have lost something of value and so we sympathise with everyone. Everyone is in mourning in some way.”

The priest said that a man he had been speaking to had made the comment: “Seamus, he had a good word for everyone.”

Rev Ferry agreed wholeheartedly, saying: “He had a kind heart and a good word, an encouraging word for everyone.

Referring to the saying: ‘Give a smile to someone. It will cost you nothing but it will make somebody else’s day,’ Rev Ferry said: “That is so very, very suitable for Seamus, that wee saying.

“Just a friendly face is needed so much in the world today.

“Wherever you met Seamus, even if you passed by his house - he’d be off now today trimming hedges and keeping everything tidy - you would always get a gentle smile and a friendly wave.

“Indeed, Seamus’s sincere smile would make a welcome change to many a person’s day.”

The priest said that Mr McGinty had a deep inner contentment.

“His heart was smiling too,” he said.

Rev Ferry added: “Seamus had an inner depth of character and a strength and fortitude that could only command respect. There is a respect for him by so many because of his goodness. He commanded that respect because of his respect for others.”

Even on his death bed, Mr McGinty’s character shone through.

“I went to anoint him and I was getting all my oils and everything else ready,” said Rev Ferry. “Seamus looked at me and he said, ‘Is there anything I can do to help?’

“Even when I was there giving him the last rites, he was looking for a way to help.”

The priest summed up Mr McGinty as a good and dear husband, father, grandfather and a good friend to all, adding: “He was a man of truth, a man of love, a man of faith.”

Following the Funeral Mass, Mr McGinty was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

A post on the Facebook page of O’Neill’s Bar in Letterbarrow reads: “There’s not much we can say about this man that anyone who spent time in his company doesn’t already know; a finer man you couldn’t meet, always helpful, always smiling and always a twinkle in his eyes.

“Seamus used to tend the bar on a Sunday and safe to say on those days people weren’t just popping in for a drink, they came to spend time in his company, enjoy the craic and even play a wee scoobín.

“Our hearts are sore. He leaves the biggest void, a very proud family man, a wonderful friend and neighbour and just an all round great guy.

“Seamus, we will miss you forever, speak of you often and remember you always.