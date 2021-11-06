Deaths in Donegal - Satruday morning, November 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

- Madge O’Donnell, Dungloe

- Kathleen Duggan, Galway and Glenties

- Jim Kavanagh, formerly of Clonbeg, Buncrana

- Mary Duffy, Convoy

- Dom Espey, Stranorlar

- Róise O'Brien, Meenacladdy, Gweedore

- Elsie McCrea, Ballintra

- Marion Kelly, Letterkenny

- Tom Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

Madge O’Donnell, Dungloe



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Madge O’Donnell, Leffin, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Friday, November 5 from 4pm to 5pm with removal at 5pm to her late residence.

Removal Saturday, November 5 at 5pm going to St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private to family neighbours and close friends please.

Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

The death has occurred of Charlie (Charles J.) McBride of Tobar Naofa and Caherslee, Tralee, Co Kerry and formerly Donegal. Dearest father of Paul, David, Richard, Barry and the late Bryan and brother of Seán, Raymond, Roisin, Michelle, Catriona (Toots), Bridget and the late Hugh, Rita, Michael & Denis (August 2021).

Sadly missed by his loving sons, their mother Mary, his grandchildren, Bryan’s partner Eileen, daughters-in-law, relatives and extended family.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, November 7 from 3 to 5 pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Charlie will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, Kerry Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Kathleen Duggan, Galway and Glenties



The death has occurred of Kathleen Duggan, 9 Treanrevagh, Ballygar Rd, Mountbellew, Co. Galway and formerly of Glenties, and Killybegs.

Much-loved wife of Niall, beloved mother of Kerrie Anne, Patrick and Cian. Adored grandmother of Saoirse. Predeceased by her father James Joseph. Beloved daughter of Annie. Deeply regretted by her siblings Denis, Anne Marie, Rosita, Geraldine, Martina and Michael, nieces, nephews, mother in law Patricia, uncle Eddie, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home for family and close friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family and close friends on Saturday, November 6, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Mountbellew, with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Mountbellew. Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 11.30am on Saturday.

Mass can be viewed online at: https://www.brightblueproductions.ie/funeralmasslivestream/kathleen-duggan/6-november-2021

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre, Ballinasloe.

Jim Kavanagh, formerly of Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Buncrana Community Hospital of Jim Kavanagh, formerly of Clonbeg, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at Porter Funeral Home, Meenagorey, with viewing on Thursday, November 4, from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill on Friday, November 5, at 11am, with burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Duffy, Convoy

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday November 3 2021 of Mary Duffy neé Burns, Knockagarron, Broad Road, Convoy.

Predeceased by her son Eddie in January 2019. Deeply missed by loving husband Eddie, son Raymund, daughter Sharleen, son Desmond and wife Adele, grandchildren Damien, Eddie and Evelyn, sisters Kathleen, Brenda and Linda, brother Joe, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Mary’s remains will be reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Saturday, November 6 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

House strictly private to immediate family only please.

Dom Espey, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Dom Espey, 36 Woodlawn, Stranorlar,

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness, bravely borne. Beloved husband of Mary and much-loved father to Jillian (Joey), Tara (Paul), Denise (Francis) and Emmet (Katherine), grandchildren Fiadh, Robyn, Riagan, cherished brother of Walter and Cecily. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, brother, sister, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday, November 6, at 10.30 am, for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church, of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to CCU, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends please.

Róise O'Brien, Meenacladdy, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Róise O'Brien, Meenacladdy, Gweedore. Predeceased by her husband John, Son Joseph and sister Cassie. Survived by her sons Muiris, John, Michael, Patrick and Peadar, grandson Jack, sisters Máire, Breid, Susan and Maggie, brothers Christy and Michael, and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, November 6 to St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola for 12 noon requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary on both nights at 9pm. Funeral mass can be viewed live on Gallagher Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Elsie McCrea, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Elsie McCrea (nee Cassidy) Main Street, Ballintra. Peacefully at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Charlotte and son-in-law Sean McGee, Ballymagroarty Scotch, Ballintra, for family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday at 1.30pm arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for 2pm Funeral Service with burial afterwards in Laghey Churchyard.

Family flowers only please.

Anyone wishing to offer their support to the family can do so as the funeral cortege passes on Saturday en route to the church, bearing in mind current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

Marion Kelly, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Marion Kelly (née O'Kane) on November 3, 2021, peacefully, at Donegal Hospice.

Dearly beloved wife of Denis, mother of Keelan, daughter of the late Michael and Sadie O'Kane, sister of Dominic, Liam, Stephanie, Declan, Celestine, Pascal, Finbar and Attracta, aunts and uncles, nephews and niece, sisters in law, brothers in law.

Marion's remains are reposing at her home, Rahan, Letterkenny, house open from November 4, 2021 at 10am for family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 11am at the Cathedral, Letterkenny. Interment at St. Patrick's Church Dungiven, Co Derry immediately after. Sadly missed by her family and friends.

Tom Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at Ashbury Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family of Thomas (Tom) Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

A proud Donegal man, devoted husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his children Piaras, Eamon and Fionnuala, his loving wife Barbara, daughter-in-law Louise and grandchildren, Jonah and Ben. “A gentleman and a scholar.”

In celebration of his life, Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the parish webcam available at https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to Covid-19 restrictions they may leave a personal message of sympathy by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Newtown Park, Blackrock. Tel: 01 2804454.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.