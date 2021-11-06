Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 6, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

- Madge O’Donnell, Dungloe

- Elsie McCrea, Ballintra

- Marion Kelly, Letterkenny

- Tom Augustine Sweeney, Kill of the Grange, Foxrock, Dublin / Donegal

Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, of Patrick Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and Jimmy, sister Madge (Birmingham), nieces and nephews and extended family.

Private removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, this evening, Saturday, at 5pm to his niece Rosemary Curran's residence in Shroughan. Rosary tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCM media Gortahork and on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Charlie McBride, Kerry and Donegal

The death has occurred of Charlie (Charles J.) McBride of Tobar Naofa and Caherslee, Tralee, Co Kerry and formerly Donegal. Dearest father of Paul, David, Richard, Barry and the late Bryan and brother of Seán, Raymond, Roisin, Michelle, Catriona (Toots), Bridget and the late Hugh, Rita, Michael and Denis (August 2021).

Sadly missed by his loving sons, their mother Mary, his grandchildren, Bryan’s partner Eileen, daughters-in-law, relatives and extended family.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, November 7 from 3pm to 5pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Charlie will be celebrated at 11 am, streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, UHK, Kerry Hospice Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Madge O’Donnell, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Madge O’Donnell, Leffin, Dungloe.

Removal Saturday, November 5 at 5pm going to St Mary's Church, Kincasslagh to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am with interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private to family neighbours and close friends, please.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.