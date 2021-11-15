Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 15, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

- Patsy Breslin, Ardara

- Tommy Porter, Ardara

- Kathleen McLaughlin (nee Rowan), Moville

- James Toner, Termon

- Anna Marie Dunlevy, Donegal Town

Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel. He passesd peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his father Packie, wife Patricia, daughter Michelle and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his mother Susan and sons Pearse, Kieran, Barry and Brian and daughters Brid and Susan. Sadly missed by his brothers Cathal and Martin, sisters Pauline and Margaret, son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Helena, grandchildren Michelle, John, Patrick, Michael and Darragh, his extended family and large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patsy Breslin, Aighe, Ardara

The death has occurred of Patsy Breslin, Aighe, Ardara.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara or any family member.

Please adhere to covid guidelines.

Tommy Porter, Monargan, Ardara

The death has occurred of Tommy Porter, Monargan, Ardara.

Remains reposing at McCabe’s Funeral Premises, Ardara, today, Monday from 5-8pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm going to the Methodist Church, Ardara for Funeral Service at 2.30pm.

Interment afterwards in St Conal’s Churchyard, Ardara.

Removal is private to family only please.

Donations if desired to the church funds c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director, Ardara or any family member.

Kathleen McLaughlin (née Rowan), Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has occurred of Kathleen McLaughlin (née Rowan), Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

In accordance with current restrictions the house will be private to family and friends only please.

James Toner, Drumdeevin, Termon

The death has occurred of James Toner, Drumdeevin, Termon, peacefully, at his late residence, in the loving care of his family.

James remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 16, for Mass at 12 noon in St. Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Columba's Church, Termon Facebook.

House private to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

For anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Anna Marie Dunlevy, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Anna Marie Dunlevy 13 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal town.

Remains reposing at her late residence today from 5pm. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Removal from there on Tuesday 16th November to St. Marys Church, Killymard for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.