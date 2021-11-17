Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal

- Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

- Sammy Malseed, Letterkenny

- John Keeney, Killybegs

- Baby Andrew McHugh, Castlefin

- Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

- Martin Holmes, Sandyrow, Castlefin

- Donal Boyle, Upper Belcruit

- Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal

The death has occurred of Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal. Due to government advice the capacity of the Church is limited. Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Dangan on Friday at 12:30pm and can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-coole followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow. Colin O’Toole, 48, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, November, 15, 2021, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Son of the late Desmond O’Toole (Harbour Bar, Bray). Mourned and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Deirdre, adored son Ollie, mother Maureen, sister Suzanne, brother Mark, brother-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Anosha, nephews, niece, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, November 21 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 22 at 10am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Ave., Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Ave., Letterkenny.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Marian, son Noel, daughter Miranda, son in law Willie, grandchildren Shay, Orla, Brodie and Braiden. Sadly missed also by his brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements to follow. House private.

John Keeney, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Keeney, Fintra Road, Killybegs, peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, son Shaun, daughters Diane, Laura and Eimear, sons in law Manus and Daniel, Shaun's partner Carol and Eimear's partner Derek, grandchildren Jessica, Odhran, Kyle and Iarla, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Glenties cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

Covid-19 restrictions apply at all times.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o of any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

House strictly private please.

Baby Andrew McHugh, Laught, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Baby Andrew McHugh, Laught, Castlefin.



Cherished baby son of Martin and Alicia and adored brother of Kaiden. Andrew will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his parents, brother, grandparents Johnny and Celine, and Seamus and Kathleen, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Prayer of the Angels for Andrew in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, on Wednesday at 12.30pm, followed by private burial in the adjoining churchyard.

House private please.

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny, following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely.

Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son in law Phil, daughter in law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church & St. Constantine Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

Martin Holmes, Sandyrow, Castlefin

The death has occurred at his residence of Martin Holmes, Sandyrow, Castlefin.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, November 17 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital, c/o any family member or Kennedy’s Funeral Directors, Castlefin.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donal Boyle, Upper Belcruit

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Boyle, Upper Belcruit.

His remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing took place today, Tuesday, November 16 from 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6pm to repose overnight.

Wake is for family, close friends and neighbours only, please.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday November 17, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

No Mass cards or flowers please.

Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his father Packie, wife Patricia, daughter Michelle and brother Patsy.

Deeply regretted by his mother Susan and sons Pearse, Kieran, Barry and Brian and daughters Brid and Susan. Sadly missed by his brothers Cathal and Martin, sisters Pauline and Margaret, son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Helena, grandchildren Michelle, John, Patrick, Michael and Darragh, his extended family and large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.