Deaths in Donegal -Wednesday evening, November 17, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel. Predeceased by his father Packie, wife Patricia, daughter Michelle and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his mother Susan and sons Pearse, Kieran, Barry and Brian and daughters Brid and Susan. Sadly missed by his brothers Cathal and Martin, sisters Pauline and Margaret, son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Helena, grandchildren Michelle, John, Patrick, Michael and Darragh, his extended family and large circle of friends.

Josie's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Thursday, November 18. Removal from there at 12.15pm on Saturday, November, 20 arriving at St. Columba's Church Massmount for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the "St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount" facebook page.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The funeral cortége will travel from his home via Ballykinard and Rossnakill on the morning of the funeral.

Raymond McGlynn, Doon, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred of Raymond McGlynn, Doon, Termon formerly Claggan, Churchill.

Deeply regretted by his wife Samantha, son Dylan, daughters Amy, Hannah and Amy-Leigh and granddaughter Maddison. Dearly missed by parents John and Anna McGlynn, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Funeral service in Trentagh, Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 19 at 2pm. Burial to adjoining cemetery. All welcome to view the funeral service on the Trentagh Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

Family time 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Mary 'Mai' Roper Abbeylands, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary 'Mai' Roper Abbeylands, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Further funeral arrangements will be announced later. All enquires to Patrick McKenna funeral director Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Mary Curran (née Spence), Clondavaddog, Churchill

The death has taken place of Mary Curran (née Spence), Clondavaddog, Churchill, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ramelton Nursing Unit. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny on Thursday, November 18 at 6pm to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, for 6.45pm to repose overnight.



Funeral mass at 11am on Friday, November 19, followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ churchhill.

James Armstrong, formerly Creggan, Ballybofey

The death has occured at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Armstrong, formerly Creggan, Ballybofey. Much loved brother of the late Richard, Willie, Joseph, Minnie, Annie, and Alex. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, with visiting time for family, neighbours and close friends on Wednesday and Thursday November 17 and 18 from from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, November 19 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of masks, at all times.

Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal

The death has occurred of Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal. Due to government advice the capacity of the Church is limited. Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Dangan on Friday at 12:30pm and can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-coole followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow. Colin O’Toole, 48, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, November, 15, 2021, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Son of the late Desmond O’Toole (Harbour Bar, Bray). Mourned and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Deirdre, adored son Ollie, mother Maureen, sister Suzanne, brother Mark, brother-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Anosha, nephews, niece, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, November 21 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 22 at 10am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Ave., Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Ave., Letterkenny.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Marian, son Noel, daughter Miranda, son in law Willie, grandchildren Shay, Orla, Brodie and Braiden. Sadly missed also by his brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements to follow. House private.

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny, following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely.

Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son in law Phil, daughter in law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church & St. Constantine Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

