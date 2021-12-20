Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 20, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Mr Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The death has taken place in the University Hospital, London on December 1 of Mr Lawrence Byrne, formerly of Corlea, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Lawrence’s Funeral Cremation will take place on Thursday, December 23 at 3.30pm in the City of London Crematorium South Chapel.

The Funeral cremation can be viewed live on www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view

Mass will be said for Lawrence in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Thursday, December 23 at 10am.

Lawrence’s ashes will be returned home to Donegal at a later date.

Elaine Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Elaine Kelly, Drumcarbit, Malin.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, December 21 at 10.30am going to Lagg Presbyterian Church for Funeral Service at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Hugh Kennedy, Letterilly, Glenties

The peaceful death has occurred at his home of Hugh Kennedy, Letterilly, Glenties, surrounded by his loving family.



Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Mary, Daughter Bridie, Son Daniel , Daughter-in-law Maureen, and Grandchildren John and Oran.



His remains are reposing at his home.



Removal from his home at 10.30am on Tuesday morning going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.



Family flowers only please. Donations-in-lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o James McGuinness and Sons, Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties or any family member.



House strictly private.

Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary Kennedy, Slieve Sneacht, Letterkenny.

Mary’s remains will repose at the family home in Cruck, Carrowmore, Gleneely.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh follow by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.carndonaghparish.com

House private to family and close friends only please.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines.

Bridget McBride (née Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon

The death has occurred of Bridget McBride (nee Gallagher), Terhillion, Termon.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral to St. Columba’s Church, Termon for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 21, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the St. Columba’s Church Facebook page.

House strictly private to family and close friends.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines

Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Eddie Diver, Cashel, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions.

Peter Sharkey, Glasgow

The death has occurred of Peter Sharkey, Glasgow.

Son of Mary and Peter Sharkey of Annagry West.

A much loved father, brother, uncle and grand uncle.

Requiem Mass and internment will take place in Glasgow on Wednesday, December 22 and a Mass will be said for Peter in Annagry Parish in the New Year.

