Huge sadness in Donegal at death of much-loved paramedic

Tributes have been pouring in following the untimely death of paramedic Frankie O'Donnell.

One of the friendliest faces on the ambulance service, Mr O'Donnell was loved by all who knew him. He sadly passed away on Monday morning following an illness bravely borne.

A member of the family who owned O'Donnell's Bakery in Ballyshannon, Mr O'Donnell's professional and voluntary roles saw him involved not just in the Ambulance Service but also in the Fire Service, the lifeboat and a range of community activities.

A spokesperson for Ballyshannon Ambulance said on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our friend and colleague Frankie O Donnell.

"Frankie was a tower of a man, remembered by anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him. He crossed the paths of many in the community in his roles with O'Donnell's Bakery, Ballyshannon Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.

"He may be more fondly remembered for his panto roles on the stage of the Abbey theatre.

"To Lisa and the kids, the extended O'Donnell family we will keep you in our thoughts. May he rest in peace."

Fellow paramedic Jonathan Kennedy said: "Another dark day for our service as we say goodbye to our dear friend Frankie O'Donnell. Just one of the good guys.

"A big man in every sense, a fantastic paramedic, a former firefighter and lifeboat member, Frankie just loved helping people!

"And his many outstanding performances on stage just to make people laugh. He will be so badly missed by us all but more importantly by his wife Lisa, his children and his family.

"Sleep well my friend."

A tribute on the Abbey Arts Centre Facebook page reads: "He was one in a million, a huge character that will be so greatly missed. It's safe to say Abbey Arts Centre is a very sad place today."

John Travers of Ballyshannon Drama Society told Donegal Live: "It is a very said day but Frankie will leave a lot of warm smiles around the place.

"He gave so much in his career in the Fire Brigade and Ambulance Service, and also in sport and cultural life in the area."

Funeral arrangements to follow.