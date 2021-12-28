Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Winnie Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly Meenlaragh and Glasgow

The death has taken place of Winnie Doherty, 3, Birchill, Creeslough and formerly of Herrity, Meenlaragh and Glasgow.

Her remains will be reposing at Birchill, Creeslough from 6pm this evening, Tuesday.

Wake private to family and close friends only, please.

Family only on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-michaels-church.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to www.friendswithstlukes.ie via any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

John Curran, 6 Mulroy Terrace, Milford

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of John Curran, 6 Mulroy Terrace, Milford.

Remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Viewing on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Peter’s Church, Milford to arrive at 7pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/milford.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Mary Carron, née Duffy, "Fatima", Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly of Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Carron, née Duffy, "Fatima", Glencar, Letterkenny, formerly of Umlagh, Carrigart.

Reposing at her late residence. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 30, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at: https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the Alzheimer's Society c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government Guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Mary Feeney, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Feeney, Mill Street, Pettigo.

Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary’s Chapel, Pettigo, on Wednesday at 11am. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/pettigo Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private, please.

Margaret Kenny, née Kane, Kerry and formerly Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Margaret Kenny, née Kane, Tarbert, Co. Kerry and formerly of East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Margaret died peacefully after a short illness. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Wednesday, December 29, at 9:30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment to follow at Kilcanure Cemetery, Kiltimagh, County Mayo, arriving at 3pm. Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.stmarystarbert.com.

In accordance with the current Covid-19 situation and the government guidelines, all observances will be adhered to in the interest of public health and safety. Strictly no hugging or handshaking. The family would like to acknowledge and appreciate your understanding of the situation at this difficult time.

Anyone who would like to take the opportunity to form a guard of honour between Margaret’s house and St. Mary’s Church is welcomed.

House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation.

Noel Burns, Ballylast, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noel Burns, Ballylast, Castlefinn.

Beloved husband of Emelia, cherished father of Hannah, dear brother of Pat, Sean and Martina.

Noel's remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam on https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinparish

Family time only from 11pm-11am.

Helen Farren, 8 Crockmanine, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Helen Farren, formerly Straid and

8 Crockmanine, Cleagh, Clonmany.



Her remains are reposing in her daughter Marie and son-in-law Phelim Davenport's residence, 10 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.



Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.30pm, going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/clonmany



House is private to family and close friends only.



Please adhere to Covid guideline regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and mask-wearing.

