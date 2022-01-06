Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 6, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ethna Stewart, née Campbell, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar

- Bernard Carr Glasgow and formerly of Gortahork

- Mary Josephine McGrenra, Churchill

- Maureen McGroarty, Moville

- James Breslin, Redcastle

- Mary Boyle, Ardara

- Philomena Byrne, Teelin

- Sean McGoldrick, Letterkenny and Killygordon

- James O’Donnell, Bunbeg

- Donal Shields, Derrybeg

- Daire Conlon, Arranmore

- Seamus Doherty, Buncrana

- Anne McNulty, Ballyshannon

- James McShee, Dungloe

- Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

Ethna Stewart, née Campbell, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar

The death has occurred of Ethna Stewart, née Campbell, Howth, Dublin and Kilcar. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, son Glenn, daughter-in-law Aoife, her adored grandchildren Liam and Ailbhe, sisters Catherine and Colette, brother Francis, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, January 7, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Howth on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial is St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bernard Carr Glasgow and formerly of Gortahork

The death has occurred in Glasgow of Bernard Carr. He was predeceased by his father Barney formerly of Gortahork and his mother Frances née Coyle of Meenacladdy. Survived by his two brothers Denis and Eddie, in laws and a circle of family and friends.

Removal from Glasgow to Christ the King Church Gortahork on Friday, January 7 to arrive approximately 4.30pm to repose overnight. Requiem mass on Saturday, January 8 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https;//www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork .

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks at the church.

Mary Josephine McGrenra, Churchill

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family of Mary Josephine McGrenra, Kilmore, Churchill.

Predeceased by her parents Gerry (March 2005), Teresa (October 2003) and sister Margaret Noel (February 2020).

Sorely missed by brother Denis McGrenra and wife Frances.

Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Louise, Tres, Bernard, Noelle, Mark, Trevor, Declan, Gerard, Charlie and Denise. Deeply regretted by the extended McGrenra and Boyle families, good neighbours and many friends.

Removal took place yesterday afternoon, Wednesday January 5 from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top, Letterkenny to her late residence.

Funeral from there this morning, Thursday January 6 for requiem mass at 12 noon in St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, followed by interment in Gartan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill.

Wake private to family, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Stroke Unit Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Maureen McGroarty, Moville

The death has taken place of Maureen McGroarty, St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Maureen’s remains will repose at the home of her daughter, Grainne in Ballynally, Moville.

Family time please from 10pm to 12 noon with family only on the morning of the Funeral please.

Maureen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning, January 7 at 11am in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.movilleparish.com

Donations in lieu of flowers please, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking.

James Breslin, Redcastle

The death has taken place of James Breslin, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

James’ remains will repose at the home of his son James and daughter-in-law Tina, Carrickmaquigley from 3pm this afternoon, Wednesday January 5, 2022.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday afternoon, January 7 at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columbas-drung.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including social distancing, mask wearing and hand shaking.

Mary Boyle, Ardara

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Boyle (nee Doherty) Ard Conal, Ardara and formerly Allt na gCapall, Ardara. Preceded by her father Neil, mother, Threasa and her only sibling Neil Anthony.

Deeply regretted by her husband James and daughters Emma and Leah, mother-in-law Patsy, father-in-Law Anthony, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, close friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Ard Conal.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Charlie Bennett Memorial Fund c/o Seamus Shovlin and sons Funeral Directors.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Philomena Byrne, Teelin

The death has taken place peacefully at the Killybegs Community Hospital of Philomena Byrne (Mena) of Ranakilla, Teelin and formerly of St John's Point.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Packie, sisters Delia and Teresa, extended family and friends.

Removal from McCabe's Funeral Premises, Ardara last evening to her late residence in Ranakilla, Teelin.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at noon in Saint Columba's Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home strictly private

Due to current HSE and government restrictions and guidelines face coverings must be worn at all times at the church and no sympathising by handshaking.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on the Carrick on Line webpage and the Carrick on Line Facebook page www.facebook.com/CarrickOnline.net/

Sean McGoldrick, Letterkenny and Killygordon

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Sean McGoldrick, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny and formerly of Mullaghanery, Killygordon.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sisters Marian and Alice, brother PJ and the late Tony, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late home in Mullaghanery, Killygordon.

Wake private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, January 6 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including handshaking and mask wearing.

All enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.

James O’Donnell, Bunbeg



The death has occurred at his home of James O'Donnell, Middle Dore, Bunbeg.

Reposing at his late residence. Rosary on Wednesday night at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday afternoon, January 6 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Donal Shields, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Donal (Bazil) Shields, Carrickataskin, Derrybeg.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Rosary on Wednesday at 8pm. House private after rosary until 11am.

House private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday, January 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Daire Conlon, Arranmore

The tragic death has occurred of Daire Conlon, Leabgarrow, Arranmore.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, which is strictly private to family, close friends and school friends please.

Funeral will take place on Friday, January 7, in St Crona’s Church, Aranmore Island, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Seamus Doherty, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Seamus Doherty (Dobbs), 25 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Beloved Husband of Sheila and Dear father of Michael, John, Marie, Sheila, Geraldine, Tony, Keiran, Helena, Jason and the late Kevin.

Removal from there on Friday, January 7 at 1.20pm going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 2pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The house is private to family and friends only please.

Funeral service can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/Cockhill. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cashel-na-cor c/o any family member.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing face coverings and hand sanitising.

Anne McNulty, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Anne McNulty, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, formally from Boghall Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

She passed away peacefully at the the Rock Nursing Home, Ballyshannon, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of the Rock Nursing Home.

Predeceased her brothers Jimmy and Harry. She will be sadly missed by her children Seamus, Annemarie, Edward (Deirdre), Mark and Valerie, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, Wednesday from 7pm till 9pm. Removal from her residence on the Donegal Road, Thursday morning at 10.40am going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Balyshannon.

House private at all times, please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Rock Nursing Home c/o John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors.

Anne's Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Please adhere to Covid guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of the masks, both in the funeral home and the church.

Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully on December 11 at Manley Court nursing Home London of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara County Galway. Sadly, missed by her son Patrick, her brother John, Swinford, County Mayo, her nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara on Friday, January 7 from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Joseph’s Church Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 8 at 11am followed by Funeral to Foys Cemetery, Kinvara.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the services on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.