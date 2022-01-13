Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 13, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

Anne Kelly (née Heeney) Dublin St, Balbriggan, Dublin and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Anne KELLY (née Heeney) Dublin St, Balbriggan, Dublin and Buncrana.

She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Hamilton Pk Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Kelly and her deceased brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in McNally's Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Friday evening from 6 - 8pm. Please observe social distancing and keep your visit brief. Masks are compulsory. Removal on Saturday to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in S.S. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Funeral Mass live webstream at: https://www.balbrigganparish.com/web-camera

Nelson Wade McCrabbe, The Racecourse, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Nelson Wade McCrabbe, The Racecourse, Raphoe.

Beloved father of Petula Long, Adeline Temple, Olive McCrabbe and son Wade McCrabbe, also daughter in law Alison McCrabbe, sons in law Stephen Temple and Lenny Lucas. Nelson will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Thursday.

Wake is private to family and close friends onl,y please.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church followed by burial in in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Medical three ward Letterkenny University hospital care of Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Beatrice McQuaid, Falcrarragh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Beatrice McQuaid, Falcrarragh.

Sadly missed by her Son, Oliver, Brothers, Aiden, John and Plunkett and nieces and nephews and her wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at her Brother, Aiden’s House in Ballyconnell, Falcarragh from 3pm today, Thursday January 13.

Rosary at 9pm on Thursday in the family home and on Friday from St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Wake private to family and friends only, please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 15 in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass and Rosary on Friday can be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing and hand shaking.

Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot.



Loving brother of Chris Beattie, the late Lila, Anna, Paddy, Frances, Mena and Tom.



His remains will be reposing at his home from 4pm Thursday, January 13. Removal tomorrow afternoon Friday, January 14 at 1.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for reception at 2pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 15 at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is strictly private to family only. Please adhere to current covid guidelines.

Mai Devins, Sligo and Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mai Devins (née Mc Daid), Ferndale, Cartron Point, Sligo and formerly of Raphoe. She passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Seamus. Dearly loved mother of Cyril, Gary and Jude. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons, sister Helen Connolly (Stranorlar), daughters-in-law Karen and Amanda, Gary’s partner Róisín, cherished grandchildren Seve, Teagan and Keanan, extended Devins family (Foxrock, Dublin) and Connolly family (Donegal), nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Thursday, January 13, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral cortége will leave family home at Ferndale, Cartron Point on Friday, January 14, at 11:40am approximately to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 12noon. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery, Co. Sligo.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://churchtv.ie/stjosephs

Covid restrictions apply at all times with mask wearing, social distancing and no handshaking. Condolence messages may be placed in private at www.feehilys.ie, below or by traditional manner. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Family home private please.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999/0872411114.

Mary Sweeney, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney, Quay Rd, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 14 at 12noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private to family and friends only, please.

Patrick (Pete) Boyce, Milford

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pete) Boyce, Gortmacall, Milford, January 12, 2022, peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, daughters, Lisa, Tara and Yvonne, son Shaun, sons-in-law, Aidan and Willie, grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, William, Lauryn and Hannah, sister Agnes Diver, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at his home. Due to Covid restrictions, house private to family, neighbours and close friends. Requiem Mass on Friday, January 14, at 11am in St Brigid’s Church, Golan. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Rose Boyle, Portnoo / Glenties

The death has taken place at her home of Rose Boyle (née Ward) Narin, Portnoo, formerly Lower Menavale Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her sons Bernard and Conal, daughters Margaret, Noleen, Rosaleen, Ann. Predeceased by her late husband Josie and daughter Bríd.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Ryan, Caoimhe, Joseph, Aimee and Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 12.30pm to St Conal's Church Kilclooney for 1pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family, neighbours and friends welcome.

Please adhere to all Covid guidelines while attending the wake and funeral.

Michael Kearney, Moress, Inch Island, Donegal / Downpatrick, Down



The death has occurred at his home of Michael Kearney, Moress, Inch Island and formerly Downpatrick, Co Down.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia, much loved dad of Michelle, Jonathan, Patrick and Michael and dear brother of Kathleen Millar. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren, sister, extended family, friends and neighbours.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Removal Friday morning January 14 at 10.15am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The wake is strictly private to family, only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page and YouTube page later on Friday evening.

John (Johnny) Feely, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of John 'Johnny' Feely of Drumeena, Lough Eske, Donegal Town and San Francisco.

John's remains will repose at River View House, TirChonaill Street, Donegal Town, today Thursday, January 13, from 3pm.

Remains leaving River View House on Friday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and HSE guidelines, house private to family and friends, please.

Dessie McFadden, Gweedore

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Dessie Mc Fadden (Dessie Paddy Gracie),Glassagh and formerly of Meenderrygamph, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Sarahanne, sons; Dillon, Matthew, Jayden and Desmond, father Paddy Gracie, brothers; PJ, Dan, Josie and Hughmartin, sisters; Grace, Eileen, Máire and Imelda, mother-in-law June and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Annie and nephew Daniel.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Rosary on Thursday night at 8pm on Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page. House strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass in Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page, https://bit.ly/3DoIMm

Social distancing and wearing of face masks is required at the funeral in line with current regulations.

Nan Hone, Kiltyfergal, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Nan Hone, Kiltyfergal, Cloghan.

Nan passed away under the excellent care of her niece Amanda.



Nan’s remains are reposing at her late residence until removal to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin for reception prayers at 7pm on Thursday, January 13.

Nan is survived by her sister Kathleen (Stranorlar), brother Paddy and sister-in-law Molly (England), nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon with interment in Cill Mhuire Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to handshaking and wearing of face coverings when attending the wake and funeral.



Funeral Mass can be viewed at: http://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-sucour-glenfinn

Neil O'Donnell, Newbridge, Kildare / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Neil O'Donnell, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Husband of the late Betty, brother of the late Margaret, Brighde, Sean and Cahill.

Neil died on Wednesday, January 5 in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Greatly missed by his loving son Rory, daughter Jean, grandchildren Shauna, Niamh, Emilie, Nora and Neil, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his family home by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Saturday, January 15 at 2.45pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a cremation service at 4pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, Newbridge. Please adhere to all HSE and government guidelines at all times.

Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, Friday 14 January 2022 from 3-5pm for family and friends. Removal Saturday, January 15 to the Church of St. Fintans, Sutton for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed Saturday morning at 10 am via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.