Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, April 8, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

- Jim McLaughlin, Baskell, Gleneely

- Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

- Mary Doherty, Mary (née Mc Daid), Stackernaugh, Churchill

- Anthony Murphy, Brownhill, Inver

- Bernard (Bernie) McLoone, Main Street, Glenties

- Noeleen Furey (née Molloy), Currien, Fintown

- Mary Nolan, Laois, Dublin and Donegal

- Francie Houston, Falcarragh

- Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

- Dermot McLaughlin, Buncrana

- Sean Molloy, Laghey

- Goretti McMonagle, Letterkenny

- Anna Wallace, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham

- Mary McGinley, Germany and formerly Kilternan, Dublin

Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton

The death has taken place at her home and surrounded by her loving family of Susie McFadden, Aerhill, Tank Road, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at her home.

House private this evening, Friday with wake from 1pm on Saturday. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stmaryschurchramelton

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s

Society C/O Any family member.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral, please.

Jim McLaughlin, Baskell, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim McLaughlin, Baskell, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his residence from 5pm this evening, Friday. Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 11am.

Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Kathleen Wright, née Hegarty, 14 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by her husband Arthur James (Artie) and her daughter Kathleen Maria (Tara). Deeply regretted by her daughter Sheila, granddaughter Lisa-Marie and partner Dean McMenamin and their daughter Harper-Mia-Kathleen. Sadly missed by her sister Christine Peoples and niece Mary Peoples, her extended family, and her large circle of friends.

Kathleen’s remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm, Saturday, April 9.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Monday, April 11 arriving at St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

House private from 11pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday, please.

Mary Doherty, Mary (née Mc Daid), Stackernaugh, Churchill

The death has taken place peacefully at her late residence in the care of her loving family of Mary Doherty, Mary (née Mc Daid), Stackernaugh, Churchill.

Predeceased by husband James and daughter Elizabeth. Devoted mother to Jim and wife Fidelma, Ballinakillew, Kathleen and husband Charlie Durning, Ballyare, John and wife Anna, Stackernaugh, Rose and Husband Martin Dillon, Kilmaccrennan, Geard and wife Frances, San Francisco, Breid and husband Patrick Fullerton, Philadelphia, Teresa and husband Hughie Mc Monagle, Cabra Brook. Sorely missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members, good neighbours and many friends.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, April 10 for Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, at 11am followed by burial in Templedouglas graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

One way system in operation.

Family flowers only donations to BBSUK & Ireland (BARDET-BIEDL SYNDROME UK & Ireland) care of any family member.

Lydia Nesbitt Boyton, West End, Convoy

The death has occurred of Lydia Nesbitt Boyton, West End, Convoy.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm, Friday, April 8.

House strictly private to family and close friends only.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm on Sunday, April 10 for 1.30pm service in St Ninians Church Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donaghmore Parish Church or The Royal British Legion care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Anthony Murphy, Brownhill, Inver

The death has occurred of Anthony Murphy, Brownhill, Inver. He passed away peacefully at Harbour Lights Nursing Home Killybegs.

Removal from Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday, April 8 at 5.30pm, going to St. Nauls Church, Ardaghey, to arrive at 6pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 9 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the Cranny Road cemetery Frosses.

Bernard (Bernie) McLoone, Main Street, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Bernard (Bernie) McLoone, Main Street, Glenties.

Predeceased by his brother Frank.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breid, sons John, Donal and Declan, Daughters-in-law Marguerite and Josephine, and Declans partner Mary, Grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Bernie’s remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral home,Sandfield, Ardara this afternoon, Friday, April 8 from 12:30pm with removal at 1:30pm going to his residence.

Removal from his home on Sunday going to St.Connells Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time on Friday night from 9pm until 12 noon on Saturday. Family time on Saturday night from 9pm until 10am on Sunday morning.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors Glenties.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Noeleen Furey (née Molloy), Currien, Fintown

The death has taken place at her home of Noeleen Furey, née Molloy, Currien, Fintown F94 ED65.

Noeleen is survived by her husband Michael, sons Paul and Jason, daughters Denise and Martina and their partners, Nicola, Colm and Dave and her grandchildren, Ryan, Quinn and Coco, brother Gerard, sisters, Mary, Eileen, Louise, Denise and Caroline. Predeceased by her parents, Hughie and Bridie and brothers Patrick and Neil.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 2.30pm on Sunday, April 10, in St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmcille Naofa, Baile na Finne Facebook page.

Rosary at 9pm nightly. House private to family and neighbours on the morning of the funeral.



Mary Nolan, Laois, Dublin and Dungloe

The death has occurred at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise of Mary Nolan (née Breslin), The Orchard, Stradbally, Laois, Artane, Dublin and Dungloe.

Loving wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Rosemary, Maeve, Orlagh and Sheila, nieces Áine and Mary, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise on Saturday, April 9 from 11am with Removal to St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery, Vicarstown.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, If Desired, To Friends of Portlaoise Hospital: https://friendsofportlaoisehospital.weebly.com/.

Francie Houston, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital, of Francie (mór) Houston, Shroughan, Falcarragh. Predeceased by his son Martin, his parents George and Cassie, brother Barney, sisters Bernadette and Mary. Survived by his wife Noreen, daughters Irene, Michelle and Doreen, sons Francis and Adrain, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchild, brothers George, Martin, Joe, Peter, sisters Kathleen and Monica, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Shroughan, Falcarragh. House will be private to family only until Friday morning at 10am. Funeral from there on Sunday, April 10 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm and the house will be private after Rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork. Please continue to adhere to public health regarding mask-wearing and handshaking.

Margaret McLaughlin, London and Clonmany

The death has occurred in London of Margaret McLaughlin (Rye), London and Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will arrive at the Bridgend border on Friday, April 8 at approximately 6pm going to her home in Isle of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “In Loving Memory of Margaret Ann McLaughlin Rye”; Fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org C/O McFeeley Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/clonmany.

Dermot McLaughlin, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dermot McLaughlin, 54 Upper Main Street, Westend, Buncrana. Brother of Kathleen (Kay), Surrey; son of the late Joseph and Catherine McLaughlin; brother of the late Mausie, Colm, Joan and Danny. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, family circle and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, April 9 at 9.15am, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Sean Molloy, Laghey

The death has occurred of Sean Molloy, Aughnadrin, Laghey. Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, April 8 from 3pm to 8pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am going to St. Agatha's Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2.30pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Will always be remembered and sadly missed by Charlie, Noel, Breege, Rosin and Maureen, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews, his loving grandchildren, wider family members, the community, neighbours and friends.

Goretti McMonagle, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Goretti McMonagle, (née Hanrahan), Crievesmith, Letterkenny and formerly of Feakle, Co Clare.

Predeceased by her sister Amy and parents Bridget and Patrick Joseph. Sorely missed by her husband James, sons Ciaran, Eoghan and their wives Sinead and Edelle (Maynooth), daughter Clare (Letterkenny and Sydney). Deeply regretted by sister Margaret (Feakle) and brothers Seamus (Ennis), Ted (Swords) and Louis (Feakle). Fondly remembered by her beloved grandchildren Saoirse, Fionn, Cliodhna, Leon and Cassie. Always in the memory of her in-laws, extended family members, her wide circle of friends and former work colleagues in Letterkenny Hospital and Bank of Ireland (Dublin and Letterkenny).

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday for Mass at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Co Cavan.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only donations to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny care of any family member.

Family time from 9pm to 11am.

Anna Wallace, Letterkenny and Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place on Friday, April 1 in Yonkers, New York of Anna Wallace née Holmes, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly Magheramore, Manorcunningham and Drumoghill.

Predeceased by her husband Charles in 2010, daughter Ann Marie in 2009 and brothers Samuel, New York, Gabriel, Letterkenny and William, Drumardagh, Letterkenny. Deeply missed by loving daughters Eileen Wallace and Joan Herrera, New York, sons Charles, Dublin and Michael, Magheramore, Manorcunningham, sister Kathleen Bowman, England, grandchildren, son-in-law Ingvar, daughters-in-law Deirdre and Heather, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Anna’s remains will be reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Friday, April 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal directly afterwards to her home at Glencar Road.

House private to family only, please.

Funeral from there on Saturday, April 9 at 10am travelling via Manorcunningham Main Street and down the Noughs, going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery Letterkenny.

Mary McGinley, Germany and formerly Kilternan, Dublin

The death has taken place of Mary McGinley (née Smyth), Karlsruhe, Germany and formerly of Kilternan, County Dublin.

Beloved wife of John, much-loved mother of Marie and Sean and sister of Patrick and the late John.

Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Saturday, April 9 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, brother and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/.

