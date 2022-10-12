Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England / Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim
The death has occurred of Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, County Leitrim, Friday 9th September 2022 peacefully at his home. Jim is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife: Mary, sons; Kevin and Shane, daughters in law; Lisa and Vicky, grandchildren; Leah, Amelia and Thomas, brother; Paddy, sister in law; Bridie, nieces; Davina and Phillipa, nephews; Niall and Mark and all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Jim's funeral mass will take place on Friday 14th October 2022 at 11am St Joseph's Church, Luton, Bedfordshire, England.
Philip Coogan, Leggatinty, Frenchpark, Roscommon / Ballinagare, Roscommon
(Peacefully) at his home with his family by his side. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Patricia, son Philip, daughters Aileen, and Brenda, grandchildren Stephen and Róisín, brothers Des, Jim, Joe, Tom and Malachy, sisters Shirley and Marion, sons-in-law Laith and Orhan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Philip’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/pcoogan Philip will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal to St. Asicus’ Church, Frenchpark arriving at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in Drummin Cemetery. Mass can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors
May they all Rest in Peace.
