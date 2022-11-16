Search

16 Nov 2022

Huge sadness at death of Ardara native Owen McConnell in New York

Owen passed away following a long illness bravely borne

Huge sadness at death of Ardara native Owen McConnell in New York

Owen McConnell from Ardara died in New York following illness

There is huge sadness in Donegal and among the Irish community in New York following the death of Owen McConnell.

The Ardara native passed away in New York earlier this week following a long illness borne with his characteristic courage and positivity.

A carpenter by trade, Owen was very well known in New York through his construction business. Over the years, he provided work to many young Donegal people, particularly those who spent their summers playing with Donegal New York GAA Club.

When the horrific events of 9/11 occurred, Owen was working in New York City and he volunteered throughout the following days with the rescue and recovery mission. 

In October 2018, he and his family received the devastating news that he had lung cancer. Initially diagnosed at Stage 2, it soon escalated to Stage 4, having spread to his bones and lymph system.

Family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic rallied to support Owen and his family, raising money to help meet their medical bills.

The family were deeply moved by this support and have expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported them.

Owen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his wife Joanne, their children Finian, Mia, Roma and Kyia, and Owen’s family and friends in Ardara and New York.

For those in New York who wish to pay their respects, Visitation will take place at Joseph J Smith Funeral Home, 692 US Route 6, Mahopac, New York on Friday, November 18 from 2pm to 8pm. 

Funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph’s Church, 95 Plum Brook Road, Somers, New York on Saturday, November 19 at 10am.

Local News

