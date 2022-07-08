Search

08 Jul 2022

New Zealand v Ireland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

New Zealand v Ireland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Andy Farrell's side were defeated 42-19 by Ian Foster's outfit in Eden Park, Auckland in their opening game of the three-test series against the All Blacks. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

08 Jul 2022 12:35 PM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Ireland take on the All Blacks in the second Test on Saturday, July 9 in the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand.

PREVIEW

Andy Farrell's side were defeated 42-19 by Ian Foster's outfit in Eden Park, Auckland in their opening game of the three-test series against the All Blacks.

Ireland will look to bounce back against the world's number two ranked country as they look to pick up their first win on their tour of New Zealand.

If Ireland were defeated this Saturday, that would mean a Test victory for the hosts while Andy Farrell and his team will proceed to play the Māori All Blacks on Tuesday before their third and final Test fixture against New Zealand next weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change from the team that were beaten by New Zealand in the first Test. Captain Johnny Sexton has been passed fit for the fixture after suffering a head injury.

Team below:

TIME

The game will kick off at 8.05am (Irish time) in Dunedin, New Zealand.

TV SCHEDULE

The match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 7.30am.

MATCH ODDS

New Zealand 1/5

Draw 22/1

Ireland 7/2

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media