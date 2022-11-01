Search

01 Nov 2022

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton sets 'goal' of World Cup success

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton sets 'goal' of World Cup success

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton sets 'goal' of World Cup success

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Nov 2022 5:35 PM

Johnny Sexton says Ireland must emulate South Africa in lifting the Webb Ellis Cup before they can truly be regarded as the world’s best.

Andy Farrell’s men climbed to the top of the global rankings on the back of their stunning summer series win in New Zealand.

Ireland’s status will be given a stern examination on Saturday evening when the formidable Springboks – rugby’s reigning world champions – visit Dublin.

Captain Sexton admits the achievement puts a target on his side’s back but dismissed its significance as he insisted lifting silverware is all that matters.

“Honestly, it’s not something that we really talk about much,” he said. “It’s not a goal to become number one in the world. That might sound stupid.

“In some sports it is – golf, tennis – but in rugby the rankings matter once and it’s three years out from the World Cup (when the World Cup draw is made), which doesn’t make that much sense either.

“We don’t speak about being number one. To be number one in the world, you need to win the World Cup, that’s where the goals are.

“Obviously you want to be the best in Europe, you want to win the Six Nations, those are our goals; it’s nothing to do with being number one and I don’t think many teams read too much into it.

“I know the other teams will probably refer to us now trying to put pressure on it but we don’t speak about it.”

The tantalising Aviva Stadium clash kicks off Ireland’s autumn schedule, which also includes appointments with Fiji and Australia, and serves as a dress rehearsal for next September’s World Cup pool stage meeting in Paris.

While Sexton talked down the importance of the world rankings, he expects the Springboks to use it as a motivating factor as they attempt to “mess up” the hosts.

The influential fly-half believes Ireland must surpass the scintillating performances which toppled the All Blacks in order to mastermind another headline-grabbing victory.

“We have to give them the respect that they absolutely deserve,” the 37-year-old said of three-time world champions South Africa.

“They’re the best team in the world in terms of they’re world champions. They’re a top-class team.

“They’ve obviously won the World Cup, they beat the (British and Irish) Lions (in 2021) and had some big results over the last few years, so in terms of testing ourselves it’s huge.

“We need to bring our game and make sure we do it even better because when you have a couple of results like we did in the summer teams start to properly look at you and they go, ‘how are we going to mess up this Ireland team? How are we going to combat this?’.

“We’ve got to do it better and we’ve got to evolve a little bit and make sure we bring something new to the table.”

Ireland have never progressed beyond the quarter-final stage at a World Cup.

Regardless of the result of his country’s first meeting with the Springboks since 2017, Sexton expects it to be a beneficial experience for future challenges.

“If we got a win on Saturday it would be great; if we don’t then we learn from it,” he said. “We’re going to learn both ways.

“We’re going to see what it’s like to play against this type of team, we haven’t played against them in a few years and I think it’s what we need.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media