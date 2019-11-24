Shock of the day as Gweedore Celtic, boosted by GAA players, end Kerrykeel's unbeaten run

The big talking point in the Donegal League over the weekend came in Division One where table toppers Kerrykeel suffered their first defeat of the season against a youthful Celtic team at An Screaban.

The added experience of Eamon Mc Gee and Thomas Diver and the skillful display of Odhran Mac Niallais ensured the home team of their second victory of the season.

And they did it in style, winning 6-1.

See below for more, and reports (where submitted) from today’s games.

Donegal Junior League Reports

Saturday, November 23, 2019



Voodoo Venue Cup

Strand Rovers 5

Copany Rovers 1

Early in this match Strand won a free-kick with which Shane O’ Donnell found Matthew O’ Donnell who headed the opening goal of the game. A few minutes later Strand increased their lead when a Doalty Boyle through ball found Dylan Boyle and he scored from a tight angle.

Strand had a good chance on 35 minutes when Matthew O’ Donnell’s shot was saved by the visitor’s goalkeeper. Strand scored a nice team goal for their third. Stand scored two quick goals early in the second half from Michael Ward.

Copany scored a goal from the penalty spot. Both teams played very good football.



Castlefin Celtic Reserves 3 .

Drumkeen United Reserves 3

(Castlefin won on penalties)

Castlefin advanced to the next round of the Voodoo Venue Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over Drumkeen after a 6-goal thriller in normal time.

The visitors took the lead when Rory Craig found space behind the home defence to score after eight minutes. Castlefin responded and Jordan Mc Kinney scored direct from a corner in the 20th minute. In the second-half the hosts controlled the game and eventually took the lead when Damien Mc Glinchey rifled home from 15 yards. Drumkeen responded immediately, they broke down the left and their cross was bundled into the net off a Castlefin defender. The game went into extra time and in the second period Mc Glinchey put the hosts ahead when his volley nestled in the bottom corner from 20 yards. In the dying minutes of extra time Drumkeen levelled again when Justin Deasley headed home following a corner. Then the hosts prevailed on spot kicks. Best for Castlefin: Daniel Foy and Damien Mc Glinchey. Team effort from Drumkeen. Referee: Brain O’Kane



Kilmacrennan Celtic Res 3

Oldtown Celtic 3

(Kilmacrennan won on penalties)

The game started off well with chances for both sides. It was Tommy Mc Laughlin who opened the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute. Gary Gorman then got onto the end of a Sean O’Donnell cross to level the game.

Oldtown went ahead again through Tommy Mc Laughlin before Kyle Mc Garvey equalised when heading in at the back post. Garry Gorman got his second in the 75th minute with a screamer from outside the box. Charles Mc Laughlin then levelled the game with a tidy finish from inside the box on 88 minutes.

Sean O’Donnell then saw red shortly after for a second yellow.

As it was getting very dark referee Con McLaughlin decided to go straight to penalties where Jimmy Mc Elwaine saved two penalties to put the Lurgysiders through to the next round.



Ulster Junior Shield

Glenea United Res 1

Dunlewey Celtic 1

(Glenea won on penalties)

Glenea Reserves qualified for the next round of the Ulster Junior Shield with this hard fought victory over Dunlewey in this Gaeltacht derby.

Glenea took the lead on 30 minutes when Gerry Maguire scored. The home side pushed to double their lead and were unfortunate not to score again when Luke Mc Carry saw his effort ruled out for offside.

In the second-half the game followed the same pattern as the first with neither side able to dominate.

However, the game changed on 65 minutes when Dunlewey were awarded a penalty after a handball on the goal line. Shaun Mc Garvey converted the resultant penalty and with Glenea down to the men Dunlewey began to get control in the middle but the Glenea defence marshalled by Seaghan Ferry and Finn Mc Ginley held firm.

Glenea tried to play on the break and Eamonn McHugh saw his effort well saved by Christopher Sweeney. Shaun Mc Garvey, from a free-kick, then forced a good save from Shaun Mc Clafferty.

At the death both sides has chances to take the win but failed to convert. The game went to extra-time but neither team could create a clear cut chance and the game went to penalties with the home side coming out on top

Best for Glenea were Seaghan Ferry, Finn McGinley and Eamonn McHugh while Keith Sweeney and Daniel Cannon were best for Dunlewey. Referee: Mick Lagan.



Sunday, November 24

Ulster Junior Cup

Lifford Celtic 1

Cavan Town 2

Lifford welcomed the runaway leaders of the Cavan-Monaghan Premier Division to the Greenbrae for this Ulster Cup tie.

Cavan started brightest, keeping possession without troubling Lee White in the Lifford goal. Lifford created their first chance around 20 minutes when Niall Coyle forced the Cavan keeper into a smart save.

From the following corner-kick Cavan broke and took the lead through Kieran Brady following a defensive mix-up. Lifford responded brightly and had numerous chances to level the game, Brian Breslin hitting the post and Kevin Lynch finding the crossbar. Lifford started best in the second half keeping Cavan in their own half for long periods without creating any clear-cut chances.

Lifford got their rewards after around 70 minutes when Mc Brearty released Coyle down the right wing who squared for Brian Breslin to tap home.

Cavan regained their advantage following a quick break down the right-wing on 80 minutes, Packie Shorton finishing at the near post. Lifford pushed for an equaliser that never came.



Ballybofey United 0

Castlefin Celtic 5

Division One side Ballybofey United succumbed to Premier Division opposition when Castlefin Celtic visited Dreenan on Sunday.

If there is one positive that the home side can take from this match it is the fact that their interest in the major Cups is over for this season and they can now concentrate fully on their Division One League campaign.

For Castlefin Celtic they can look forward to the draw for the next Round of the Ulster Junior Cup. Once they got in front they never looked like been hauled back and in the end the scoreline says it all.



Drumkeen United 0

Kildrum Tigers 2

Kildrum broke the deadlock when Kevin McHugh put them ahead with 10 minutes to go. It was probably the only real chance he had but the former Finn Harps man showed his class and experience as he finished well.

One goal was probably going to be enough to win a game like this but Kildrum added a second near the end. McHugh was fouled and he was awarded a penalty which he duly converted himself to wrap up the game in the dying minutes.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

Buncrana Hearts 4

Kilmacrennan flew out of the blocks as Chris Dillon headed home a corner on five minutes. He then doubled the lead on 15. Buncrana scored two quick goals on 35 and 40 minutes through Decky Fullerton. Buncrana started the second half the way they ended the first with two goals in as many minutes through Mickey Friel Gerard Boyle. Daire Mc Daid got one back in the 80th minute but that was it and Buncrana progress.



Keadue Rovers 2

Illies Celtic 1

Keadue Rovers went through to the last eight of the Ulster Junior Cup following this battling victory over Illies Celtic on a good day for football at Central Park.

Keadue went ahead when after a good run down the right wing by Jack Boyle, his pass made its way to Aidan McHugh who controlled it well and stroked it low to the keeper’s right and into the bottom corner to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Illies though were nearly level four minutes later only for the alertness of Keadue keeper Danny Rodgers who made a last ditch save.

Keadue had a decent spell before the half hour, working some good situations and Luke Neely had an effort saved by the keeper. On forty minutes Illies ought to have been level when a cross was cleared at the far post by Jack Boyle.

From there they had several corners before half time but just couldn’t capitalise on them despite being the better team. At the start of the second half Jack Doherty came on for Aidan Mc Hugh and Keadue’s pressing game led to a shot from David Ward a minute into the second half.

On 63 minutes Illies were level when following the break-up of a Keadue attack they went forward in numbers and after an initial shot was well saved by Danny Rodgers the Illies full-back Frankie O’Connor tapped in the rebound.

Keadue kept the pressure on and on eighty-three minutes, from a corner, there was a bit of a goalmouth scramble until Barry Curran fired home from a few yards out. Best for Illies were Shane Doherty, Johnny Noone and Michael Coyle, while best for Keadue were Shaun Yank Boyle, Jack Boyle, Barry Curran and Calum Boyle. Referee: Liam Mc Conigley.



Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cranford United 1

Bonagee United 3

Bonagee got off to a flying start with a powerful volley from Eamon Canon from 25 yards which gave the Cranford keeper no chance. Cranford had good chances as the half wore on and their hard work was rewarded early in the second as Danny Mc Bride slotted home from inside the box.

Bonagee went ahead again after what looked like a free-out was awarded to the away side and Daniel Stolarczyk fired home from 20 yards. Cranford pushed for an equaliser with Gary Ban Mc Clafferty and James Lee Mc Bride coming close but Aidan Mc Laughlin wrapped up the points with a tap-in after good work down the wing.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United 2

Letterbarrow Celtic 1

Letterbarrow went one up in the eight minute when a Mark Mc Hugh cross found James Mc Groary who side-footed to the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Glenea should have been level in the 19th minute. Ciaran Mc Geady crossed to Luke Mc Carry but his shot went narrowly wide. Glenea had two more great chances in the half, Michael Barry smashing the crossbar from 8 yards and Mc Geady making Gavin Mulreany pull off a good save.

Glenea were back on level terms three minutes into the second half. Barry got on the end of a corner and his header fell to Luke Mc Carry who made no mistake from 6 yards. Glenea were in control for the rest of the match but found it hard to break down the Letterbarrow defence who were always dangerous on the break. Glenea took the lead in the 72nd minute when Michael Mc Hugh whipped in a cross to Ryan Mc Fadden who cushioned the ball down for Ciaran Mc Geady to smack home from 10 yards.

Glenea could have increased their lead in the 80th minute when a well worked move between Shaun Curran and John Mc Fadden resulted with Barry heading over from close range.



Gweedore Celtic 6

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 1

Table toppers Kerrykeel suffered their first defeat of the season against a youthful Celtic team at An Screaban.

The added experience of Eamon Mc Gee and Thomas Diver and the skilful display of Odhran Mac Niallais ensured the home team of their second victory of the season.

Kerrykeel dominated early proceedings but it was the home team who created all the scoring chances. Diver, Mc Gee and Roarty all had chances early on with Kerrykeel dangerous on set-pieces. Eamonn Mc Gee broke the deadlock in the twenty fifth minute when he rounded the keeper to score.

The second goal arrived shortly afterwards when a shot from Mac Niallais deflected off a defender to put two between the teams. On the stroke of half-time Kerrykeel pulled one back when Sweeney headed home from a free-kick. Any hopes of a revival by the league leaders were wiped out in the first five minutes of the second half when Diver and Mc Gee scored in quick succession.

Micheal Roarty scored the goal of the match when his lob from forty yards caught the keeper off his line. The sixth and final goal was scored by young full-back Aodan Breathnach. A good team performance by the home team with Boyce in goals and Sweeney up front best for Kerrykeel. Referee: Frank Duff



Rathmullan Celtic 2

St. Catherine’s 1

Rathmullan Celtic secured victory thanks to a Kevin Doran winner following on from James Gallagher’s opener being cancelled out by a Matty Canning strike.

Michael Deeney’s Hoops came into Sunday’s clash on the back of a fine 5-1 away win at Lifford and confidence was riding high among the side.

Both sides cancelled each other out in the opening exchanges with the opening goal arriving on the stroke of half time. Doran played a class through ball to Hoops wing wizard James Gallagher who cleverly gave St. Catherine’s shot stopper Michael Mullen the eyes before calmly slotting the ball into the opposite corner with a touch of class.

St. Catherine’s really came into the game in the second half and were rewarded for their efforts on 50 minutes when the Saints striker Matty Canning reacted quickest to a fine Shaun Gallagher save to level proceedings from inside the area.

The Hoops got the wheels in motion upping the tempo with Doran causing the Saints defence problems up front and with Gallagher impressing on the left-wing throughout. Rathmullan introduced striker Dara Patton midway through the second half and almost immediately on his introduction the talisman almost scored only to be denied by a fine Mullah save.

This inspired the home side and on 75 minutes they duly took the lead once again following a fine Adam Salhi corner to the near post which was flicked on by striker Bryner Fotso to the back post and was calmly controlled by Jaydee Alawiye who set up Doran inside the area who made no mistake in hitting the back of the net.

Adam Salhi at left back and Kevin Doran up front impressed for the Hoops with Matty Canning starring for the Saints. Referee: Gerard Devine.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United 6

Dunkineely Celtic 1

Whitestrand looked to bounce back from a defeat in their last home game when they came up against Dunkineely Celtic.

Whitestrand started well and took an early lead through Aaron Curran. Whitestrand were playing well and should have doubled their lead. They were made to rue that miss when Dunkineely scored a well taken equaliser.

Whitestrand pushed forward and re-established their lead when Curran got his second. In the final moments of the first half Curran came within a couple of inches of completing his hat-trick when his rasping shot rattled the bar.

Whitestrand settled quickly at the start of the second half and scored their third when Darren Ferry tapped home in the six-yard box.

Liam O’ Riordan came off the bench and scored Whitestrand’s fourth.

The fifth goal was a great team goal with a fantastic passing move being finished off by James Kerr. Their final goal came from another sub, scored by Gerard Mc Ateer.



Deele Harps 3

Curragh Athletic 5

Curragh raced into a two-goal lead with Mark Storey bagging a brace on 15 and 25 minutes. Deele settled into the game and pulled a goal back on 35 minutes with a fine individual goal from Conor Mc Gurn.

In the second half, Curragh restored their two-goal advantage when Kealan Mc Gill headed home unchallenged.

Deele rallied again and were right back in the game when Sean McGowan headed home from a corner on 65 minutes. Deele were then reduced to ten men on 70 minutes. Soon afterwards Curragh made the most of their numerical advantage when Tim Callaghan finished well. The home side kept battling and Cameron Mahon headed home a Jordy Duffy cross to set up a grandstand finale but with Deele pushing for an equaliser Curragh sealed the three points on the counter-attack when Aidan Donnelly swept home at the second attempt following a good save from David Arthur.

Referee: Zack McLaughlin.



Raphoe Town 3

Gweedore United 1

Raphoe Town had to dig deep to overcome a tough Gweedore United team. In a scoreless first-half Zak Brolly came the closest to scoring when a 25-yArd shot hit the Gweedore United post. Raphoe Town started the 2nd half well and Christy Bogle put the home team in front with a bullet like header from a great Zak Brolly cross in the 55th minute.

Corey Gillen doubled the lead with a cool finish in the 60th minute. Gweedore United got a goal back when Gavin Mc Bride headed home from a corner. Raphoe Town made sure off all three points when Conor Friel raced through to score Raphoe Town’s third in the 85th minute.

Referee: Barry Hunter

Swilly Rovers 3

Glenree United 1

Swilly took the lead through the dynamic Matthew Sweeney after superb work by Tyler Durning.

arty Doyle showed some composure and finished neatly to double the lead just before half-time. The visitors were justly rewarded when their centre forward dispatched neatly into the bottom corner after a defensive mix-up in the Swilly rearguard in the second half.

The game was in the melting pot until Dessie Murray ensured all three points were staying with Swilly after he pounced in the six-yard box to make it 3-1.