Results from games involving Donegal League teams at the weekend

Donegal Junior League Results
Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Voodoo Venue Cup
Strand Rovers 5 v 1 Copany Rovers
Castlefin Celtic Reserves 3 v 3 Drumkeen United Reserves
(Castlefin won on penalties)
Kilmacrennan Celtic Res 3 v 3 Oldtown Celtic
(Kilmacrennan won on penalties)
Glencar Celtic 2 v 1 Cappry Rovers Reserves
Ulster Junior Shield
Glenea United Reserves 1 v 1 Dunlewey Celtic
(Glenea won on penalties)
Sunday, November 24 2019
Ulster Junior Cup
Lifford Celtic 1 v 2 Cavan Town
Ballybofey United 0 v 5 Castlefin Celtic
Drumkeen United 0 v 2 Kildrum Tigers
Aileach F.C. 5 v 0 Milford United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 v 4 Buncrana Hearts
Greencastle F.C. 3 v 0 Donegal Town
Cockhill Celtic 8 v 4 Convoy Arsenal
Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Illies Celtic
Ulster Junior Shield
Glengad F.C. 3 v 0 Arranmore United
Quigleys Point Swifts 1 v 0 Lagan Harps
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Cranford United 1 v 3 Bonagee United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Glenea United 2 v 1 Letterbarrow Celtic
Gweedore Celtic 6 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Rathmullan Celtic 2 v 1 St. Catherines
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Whitestrand United 6 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic
Deele Harps 3 v 5 Curragh Athletic
Raphoe Town 3 v 1 Gweedore United
Swilly Rovers 3 v 1 Glenree United
