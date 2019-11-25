Contact

Results from games involving Donegal League teams at the weekend

Ulster Junior Cup and Shield, plus Donegal League games and Voodoo Venue Cup

Reporter:

Donegal Democrat Reporter

Donegal Junior League Results


Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Voodoo Venue Cup

Strand Rovers 5 v 1 Copany Rovers

Castlefin Celtic Reserves 3 v 3 Drumkeen United Reserves

(Castlefin won on penalties)

Kilmacrennan Celtic Res 3 v 3 Oldtown Celtic

(Kilmacrennan won on penalties)

Glencar Celtic 2 v 1 Cappry Rovers Reserves


Ulster Junior Shield

Glenea United Reserves 1 v 1 Dunlewey Celtic

(Glenea won on penalties)


Sunday, November 24 2019

Ulster Junior Cup

Lifford Celtic 1 v 2 Cavan Town

Ballybofey United 0 v 5 Castlefin Celtic

Drumkeen United 0 v 2 Kildrum Tigers

Aileach F.C. 5 v 0 Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 v 4 Buncrana Hearts

Greencastle F.C. 3 v 0 Donegal Town

Cockhill Celtic 8 v 4 Convoy Arsenal

Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Illies Celtic


Ulster Junior Shield

Glengad F.C. 3 v 0 Arranmore United

Quigleys Point Swifts 1 v 0 Lagan Harps


Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Cranford United 1 v 3 Bonagee United


Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Glenea United 2  v 1 Letterbarrow Celtic

Gweedore Celtic 6 v 1 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

Rathmullan Celtic 2 v 1 St. Catherines

 

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Whitestrand United 6 v 1 Dunkineely Celtic

Deele Harps 3 v 5 Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town 3 v 1 Gweedore United

Swilly Rovers 3 v 1 Glenree United

