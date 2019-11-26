Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Harps board hoping for movement on managerial position

Club engaged in plenty of activities off the field during close season

LISTEN: A very happy Ollie Horgan gives his reaction after Finn Harps' first win

The club has been in talks with Ollie Horgan

Reporter:

Donegal Democrat Reporter

Further talks are expected between Finn Harps and Ollie Horgan in the coming days in relation to next season.

Horgan managed the side that survived the play-offs to stay in the Premier Division.

But he has expressed a number of concerns, some in relation to funding, and is anxious to tie down a number of matters before he makes a commitment to take charge again.

However, cash-strapped Harps know that there are budget limitations.

According to one board member, it is hoped that there will be another meeting in the next few days.

He acknowledged that "things have gone on longer than we wanted" but he stressed that a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes.

And it is also hoped to announce some fresh fundraising initiatives in the near future.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie