Rovers unable to topple champions Cockhill in the match-of-the-day

Champions Cockhill Celtic will be the happier of the sides after the match-of-the-day in the Ulster Senior League ended in a draw.
Kevin McGrath had the ball in the net for Rovers with 20 minutes to go, but it was disallowed for off-side.
BJ Banda was lively for Rovers but they could not break the deadlock and so only secured a point in a game in which they were going all out to collect the maximum on offer.
