Revealed: FAI Intermediate Cup fourth round draw - who did Bonagee and Cockhill get?

Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic will be at home in the fourth round of the New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup - if they win their replay away to Munster Senior League outfit Midleton.

The winners will take on Dublin based Kilnamanagh AFC.

Bonagee United have been rewarded with a home tie. The Letterkenny side will host College Corinthians of Cork.

The 2019 FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup Runners-Up Crumlin United have been drawn against 2018 Champions Maynooth University Town,

2018 Runners-Up Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover or 2017 Champions Liffey Wanderers have been drawn away from home against Killester Donnycarney.



21 teams were in the draw, with five ties still to be decided this weekend.

All Fourth Round fixtures will be played before January 19, 2020.

New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup - Fourth Round Draw

Home Farm v Malahide United

Collinstown v Ballymun United/St. Mochta's

Midleton/Cockhill Celtic v Kilnamanagh

Crumlin United v Maynooth University Town

Verona/Leeds v St. Kevin's Boys

Killester Donnycarney v Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover/Liffey Wanderers

Bonagee United v College Corinthians

Ringmahon Rangers v Castleknock Celtic/Bangor GGFC