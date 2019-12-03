Revealed: FAI Intermediate Cup fourth round draw - who did Bonagee and Cockhill get?

Contact
Bonagee United and Cockhill Celtic are both still involved
Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic will be at home in the fourth round of the New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup - if they win their replay away to Munster Senior League outfit Midleton.
The winners will take on Dublin based Kilnamanagh AFC.
Bonagee United have been rewarded with a home tie. The Letterkenny side will host College Corinthians of Cork.
The 2019 FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup Runners-Up Crumlin United have been drawn against 2018 Champions Maynooth University Town,
2018 Runners-Up Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover or 2017 Champions Liffey Wanderers have been drawn away from home against Killester Donnycarney.
21 teams were in the draw, with five ties still to be decided this weekend.
All Fourth Round fixtures will be played before January 19, 2020.
New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup - Fourth Round Draw
Home Farm v Malahide United
Collinstown v Ballymun United/St. Mochta's
Midleton/Cockhill Celtic v Kilnamanagh
Crumlin United v Maynooth University Town
Verona/Leeds v St. Kevin's Boys
Killester Donnycarney v Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover/Liffey Wanderers
Bonagee United v College Corinthians
Ringmahon Rangers v Castleknock Celtic/Bangor GGFC
