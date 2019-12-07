Mikey Place leaves Finn Harps for First Division Galway United

Contact
Mikey Place - action for Harps at Finn Park last season PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Mikey Place has ended his time at Finn Harps and will be playing in the First Division with Galway United next season.
The striker played for two seasons with Harps and was leading scorer when his goals helped Ollie Horgan's side to promotion back in 2018.
He was in and out of the team last season, but was always a favourite among Harps supporters.
The 21 year old's departure marks a new chapter in his career, having previously been on the books at Derry City and Sligo Rovers.
A native of Dunmore in Galway, Place said Galway manager Alan Murphy's confidence in him was a big part in his decision.
“When Alan told me about his plans for the future, it was hard to say no. I can’t wait to get going now,” Place told the Galway United website.
“On a personal level, the aim for next season is to get back playing and enjoying my football again. I’m very excited about coming in and trying to help the club finish as high up the table as we possibly can.
✍️ Galway United are delighted to announce the signing of Mikey Place!— Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) December 6, 2019
The 21-year-old former Sligo Rovers and Derry City attacker makes the move to Eamonn Deacy Park after spending two seasons with Finn Harps.
Full story: https://t.co/18aqhWf8NR #GUFC pic.twitter.com/chmuGakWJ5
“I grew up in Dunmore in Co. Galway and I used to go to the games when I was younger, so it’s going to be an exciting year for me.
“When you look at Galway, you always see a strong fanbase and I’m really looking forward to playing infront of those supporters next year.”
Galway United manager Alan Murphy is happy with his latest recruit.
“Mikey is natural winner and a really good competitor. He wants to press on in his career now and nail down a starting position and hit that target of being a top goalscorer at the club."
Place's decision to move to Galway comes just a week after Keith Cowan, Ciaran Gallagher and Nathan Boyle also parted company with Finn Harps. Harry Ascroft and Michael Gallagher have also moved on.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.