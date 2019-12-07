Mikey Place leaves Finn Harps for First Division Galway United

Mikey Place has ended his time at Finn Harps and will be playing in the First Division with Galway United next season.

The striker played for two seasons with Harps and was leading scorer when his goals helped Ollie Horgan's side to promotion back in 2018.

He was in and out of the team last season, but was always a favourite among Harps supporters.

The 21 year old's departure marks a new chapter in his career, having previously been on the books at Derry City and Sligo Rovers.

A native of Dunmore in Galway, Place said Galway manager Alan Murphy's confidence in him was a big part in his decision.

“When Alan told me about his plans for the future, it was hard to say no. I can’t wait to get going now,” Place told the Galway United website.

“On a personal level, the aim for next season is to get back playing and enjoying my football again. I’m very excited about coming in and trying to help the club finish as high up the table as we possibly can.

“I grew up in Dunmore in Co. Galway and I used to go to the games when I was younger, so it’s going to be an exciting year for me.

“When you look at Galway, you always see a strong fanbase and I’m really looking forward to playing infront of those supporters next year.”

Galway United manager Alan Murphy is happy with his latest recruit.

“Mikey is natural winner and a really good competitor. He wants to press on in his career now and nail down a starting position and hit that target of being a top goalscorer at the club."

Place's decision to move to Galway comes just a week after Keith Cowan, Ciaran Gallagher and Nathan Boyle also parted company with Finn Harps. Harry Ascroft and Michael Gallagher have also moved on.