Donegal League officials monitoring weather conditions as Storm Atiyah hits the county

As Donegal braces itself for Storm Atiyah which is set to hit the county overnight, the Donegal League is monitoring the weather situation ahead of a busy programme of games on Sunday.

A status yellow wind warning for high winds has been issued for the whole country for today as Storm Atiyah approaches.

Donegal League officials this evening issued a statement to all clubs who have teams in action on Sunday.

"In the light of the current adverse weather warning, we are monitoring the situation continuously," the statement read.

"No team will be put at risk should conditions develop for the worse, however, no decisions will be made until Sunday morning when the league will decide on every game on an individual basis.

"Please take it until further official notice that all games remain in place. Thank you for your co-operation."

The weather warning from Met Éireann is for west to southwest winds which will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in places this evening, tonight and Sunday.

The warning is in place from 7pm on Saturday to 7pm on 1pm on Sunday.