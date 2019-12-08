UPDATE: Donegal League postpones entire Sunday league programme

The Donegal League have announced that all fixtures scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled.

The league say that with the weather set to worsen throughout the day, they have taken the decision, in the interest of the safety of everyone concerned, to postpone today's fixtures programme.

As it stands, today's games in the Knockalla Caravans Cup are still going ahead.

In a statement issued on social media, a Donegal League spokesperson said:

"In light of the current adverse weather conditions we have decided to cancel all matches under the auspices of the Donegal Junior League scheduled for this afternoon.

"It is currently very rough and the forecasts all agree that the worst is to come from lunchtime onwards through tonight.

"We have made this decision in the interest of player, mentor, referee and spectator welfare, health & safety.

"Please also note that this decision does not include the Knockalla Caravans Cup match between Derry City Reserves and Kildrum Tigers which is not under our remit. Thank you all for your co-operation and stay safe."