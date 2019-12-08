UPDATE: Donegal League postpones entire Sunday league programme

Contact
The Donegal League have announced that all fixtures scheduled for Sunday have been cancelled.
The league say that with the weather set to worsen throughout the day, they have taken the decision, in the interest of the safety of everyone concerned, to postpone today's fixtures programme.
As it stands, today's games in the Knockalla Caravans Cup are still going ahead.
In a statement issued on social media, a Donegal League spokesperson said:
"In light of the current adverse weather conditions we have decided to cancel all matches under the auspices of the Donegal Junior League scheduled for this afternoon.
"It is currently very rough and the forecasts all agree that the worst is to come from lunchtime onwards through tonight.
"We have made this decision in the interest of player, mentor, referee and spectator welfare, health & safety.
"Please also note that this decision does not include the Knockalla Caravans Cup match between Derry City Reserves and Kildrum Tigers which is not under our remit. Thank you all for your co-operation and stay safe."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.