Ciaran Gallagher takes up goalkeeper coach role at Finn Harps Academy

Ciaran Gallagher with Kevin McHugh, head of the Finn Harps Academy
Ciaran Gallagher has been appointed as Head of Goalkeeping at underage level at Finn Harps.
Gallagher made 251 appearance for Harps and just recently stepped away from the first team after an injury hit 2019 campaign.
Gallagher has been running a Goalkeeping Academy for some years and brings his coaching background, as well as his considerable League of Ireland experience to the new role.
"The decision to step away from playing wasn't an easy one," Gallagher said.
"But once Kevin McHugh got in touch about the Academy role it was an easy one to get involved and I can't wait to get started.
"I'll be overseeing the development of all keepers in the Academy, assessing strengths and weaknesses and helping them to improve.
Ciaran Gallagher, Paul Rua McBride, Eloka Asokuh, Ollie Horgan, Kevin McHugh and Tommy Canning
"It's a big responsibility but I am looking forward to it. I have built up a lot of experience of different techniques and training in my Academy and through my League of Ireland experience as well so I looking forward to passing that on and working with the talented keepers at the club to help them develop and push them on."
