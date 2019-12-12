Revealed: Finn Harps release images of new jersey which looks set to be a winner

Finn Harps look to have come up with a real winner that they will be hoping does the business on and off the pitch.

The club's new Joma jerseys have just been unveiled - and the initial reaction from fans is very positive.

The new jerseys will go on sale at the Finn Harps club shop inside Finn Park this Saturday from 2.00 - 5.00 pm.

The club will be hoping that the smart new jerseys make it onto a number of Christmas shopping and Santa lists.

The first team will be back in training early in the new year.