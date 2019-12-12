Revealed: Finn Harps release images of new jersey which looks set to be a winner

Contact
The new look jerseys are already getting the thumbs up
Finn Harps look to have come up with a real winner that they will be hoping does the business on and off the pitch.
The club's new Joma jerseys have just been unveiled - and the initial reaction from fans is very positive.
The new jerseys will go on sale at the Finn Harps club shop inside Finn Park this Saturday from 2.00 - 5.00 pm.
The club will be hoping that the smart new jerseys make it onto a number of Christmas shopping and Santa lists.
The first team will be back in training early in the new year.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.