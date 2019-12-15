Contact

Cockhill Celtic go into Christmas break well poised to win another USL title in Donegal

Inishowen side end off the year on a winning note

USL champions Cockhill Celtic

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

CHAMPIONS Cockhill Celtic will be top of the bmcsports.ie Ulster Senior League over Christmas after a 2-0 win over Fanad United on Saturday.

Cockhill Celtic 2

Fanad United 0

In far from ideal conditions, Cockhill started the first half playing into a strong wind.

The home side had the first sight of goal on five minutes when Laurence Toland's strike from the edge of box goes wide of the post.

Fanad threatened on 20 minutes when Martin McElhinney's through ball found Edward O'Reilly, whose effort was wide.

Cockhill took the lead three minutes later. Toland was impeded as he went for Stephen Duffy's cross into the box and a penalty was awarded. Cathal Farren stepped and made no mistake from the spot.

Cockhill were on top and doubled their lead on 35 minuets. Great work by Mark Moran down the left to cross to the back post for Farran and Duffy to link up.

Duffy delivered another inch perfect cross for Toland to finish with a great header.

Fanad finished the first half on top without creating any clear cut chances.

The second half was played out in worsening conditions with no change to the scoreline.

Cockhill spurned a number of opportunities to add to their tally but will be content to get the three points and finish the year back on top of the table.

USL - How they stand

                       P W D L F A GD Pts

Cockhill Celtic 5 4 1 0 6 1 5 13

Bonagee United 6 3 2 1 12 8 4 11

Finn Harps 5 3 1 1 11 6 5 10

Letterkenny 5 2 3 0 12 5 7 9

Fanad United 7 0 2 5 7 17 -10 2

Derry City 6 0 1 5 3 14 -11 1

Compiled by Chris McNulty, USL PRO.

