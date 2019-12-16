Revealed - the latest player to sign again for Donegal's only senior club Finn Harps

Contact
Mark Coyle in action against UCD. Photo: Clare McCahill
Midfielder Mark Coyle has re-signed for Finn Harps for the 2020 season.
The Burt native returned to the club at the beginning of the 2018 First Division season after spells on the Donegal Gaelic panel and then with Cockhill Celtic.
He has been a regular in the side under manager Ollie Horgan, appearing 27 times last year including both play-off games versus Drogheda United.
Speaking after the re-signing, Coyle said that he was pleased with his performances in 2019 but is still eager to improve.
"There was definitely a learning curve. Some games you’d feel like you played really well and then other times you’d feel a bit out of your depth. I think if I took out a couple of the cards and maybe kept possession a bit more and added a goal or two that’d be the next step for this season. It was fantastic to keep the club in the Premier and hopefully we can kick on from here.”
Horgan is delighted to have Coyle back in Ballybofey. “He’s done well to come in with very little League of Ireland experience and play a big role over the past two seasons. He’s not afraid of a challenge and he’ll run all day for you which is definitely important in this league. He’d be the first to tell you he still has areas to work on but we’re very happy to have him signed up again for next year," he said.
Coyle can operate in defence or midfield.
