Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Revealed - the latest player to sign again for Donegal's only senior club Finn Harps

Versatile midfielder puts pen to paper

Revealed - the latest player to sign again for Donegal's only senior club Finn Harps

Mark Coyle in action against UCD. Photo: Clare McCahill

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Midfielder Mark Coyle has re-signed for Finn Harps for the 2020 season.

The Burt native returned to the club at the beginning of the 2018 First Division season after spells on the Donegal Gaelic panel and then with Cockhill Celtic.

He has been a regular in the side under manager Ollie Horgan, appearing 27 times last year including both play-off games versus Drogheda United.

Speaking after the re-signing, Coyle said that he was pleased with his performances in 2019 but is still eager to improve.

"There was definitely a learning curve. Some games you’d feel like you played really well and then other times you’d feel a bit out of your depth. I think if I took out a couple of the cards and maybe kept possession a bit more and added a goal or two that’d be the next step for this season. It was fantastic to keep the club in the Premier and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Horgan is delighted to have Coyle back in Ballybofey. “He’s done well to come in with very little League of Ireland experience and play a big role over the past two seasons. He’s not afraid of a challenge and he’ll run all day for you which is definitely important in this league. He’d be the first to tell you he still has areas to work on but we’re very happy to have him signed up again for next year," he said.

Coyle can operate in defence or midfield.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie