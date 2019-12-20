Latest player to sign for Donegal club FInn Harps confirmed

Finn Harps have added another important member from last year's squad to the set-up for 2020.

Ruairi Harkin has put pen to paper to sign again for another season.

Harkin joined the club during the summer window after three years with Irish League side Cliftonville.

The midfielder wasted no time getting settled in Ballybofey, appearing in 10 of 12 games in all competitions including a superb performance in the play-off final second leg.

Manager Ollie Horgan was pleased with Harkin's immediate contribution.

“Ruairi came in with only a handful of games left but his experience was a big lift to the team down the stretch. He’d had a hard couple of years with injuries but in fairness to him he was ready for a battle and that showed in how often he played having come in so late. We’re delighted he’s signed back for another year," he said.