CROSS CHANNEL WATCH: Ronan Curtis is the match-winner for Pompey

He's been banging in the goals for fun in recent weeks, and Ronan Curtis hit the net again today to help Portsmouth to another welcome win.

The League One outfit are now just two points off the play-off places following their 1-0 win over high-flying Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Curtis who was named the League One PFA Fans' Player of the Month for November after scoring four times in six appearances, scored the only goal of the game five minutes into the second half.

In the same division, Stephen McLaughlin was part of the Southend United side who lost 3-2 at lowly Bolton Wanderers.

In the Premier Division, Everton's Seamus Coleman was back on the bench as the Toffees played out a goalless draw with Arsenal at Goodison Park.

In League Two, Dale Gorman was an unused substitute as Leyton Orient picked up a valuable 3-2 victory at Cambridge United.

And Conrad Logan also had to be content with a place on the bench for Mansfield Town who drew 1-1 at home to Northampton.