Former Galway United and Shamrock Rovers midfielder Ryan Connolly joins Finn Harps

Connolly makes return to League of Ireland with Ollie Horgan's side

Connolly signs for Harps

Ryan Connolly - in the colours of Shamrock Rovers when they played Harps at Finn Park PICTURE: STEPHEN DOHERTY

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Finn Harps have announced the signing of experienced midfielder Ryan Connolly ahead of the new season.

The 27-year-old former Galway United and Shamrock Rovers player, is making a return to the League of Ireland after taking a year out to focus on work commitments.

And his arrival at Finn Park is a timely boost as Ollie Horgan continues to build a squad in preparation for the new campaign.

Connolly - a quality player who was also on the books of Derby County and Ayr United earlier in his career, said he's looking forward to getting going with Harps. 

“I’m buzzing to be given the opportunity by Ollie and Finn Harps to play again," he told the Harps website.

"After taking a year out I’ve never been more hungry to play and push on with Harps. I just can’t wait to get going.”

Horgan said Connolly's decision to move to Harps is great news.

“When I spoke to Ryan it was clear he was itching to get back on the pitch and we’re happy he’s signed with us," the Harps boss said.

"He’s a talented player and has been known to chip in with a few goals too which aren’t easy got in the Premier Division. We’re doing our best to build a squad to compete next year and it’s great to have Ryan as part of that.”

Earlier this week, Harps also confirmed that defender Sam Todd has agreed a deal and has re-signed for the new season.

