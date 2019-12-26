CROSS CHANNEL WATCH: Coleman back for Everton, Curtis scores again

Seamus Coleman made a welcome return for Everton as the Toffees began life under new boss Carlo Ancelotti with an important St Stephen's Day win over Burnley.

The Killybegs man has been hampered by injury lately and his only appearance in recent games came in the Carabao Cup against Leicester City.

Everton climb to 13th in the Premiership following today's1-0 win at Goodison Park with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the winner in the second half.

Elsewhere Ronan Curtis' rich run of goals continued today as Portsmouth enjoyed an important 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

They now sit just a point outside the play-offs.

At the other end of the table, Southend United remain in relegation bother, despite a 2-2 draw at home to MK Dons. Stephen McLaughlin started in midfield for Southend.

In League Two, Letterkenny's Dale Gorman was again among the subs as Leyton Orient lost 3-1 at home to Colchester United in the lunchtime game.

Mansfield Town started with Conrad Logan as substitute goalkeeper as they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Port Vale.